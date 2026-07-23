Caledon Public Library welcomes fresh and returning fun for August

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Kathryn Fraser

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The end of July is quickly approaching making way for the month of August, and the Caledon Public Library has a new jam-packed roster of activities for all to attend.

From day camps to karaoke nights to foam parties, the Caledon Public Library is a great place to make connections and try new activities.

Children, teens, adults, and seniors are welcome and will be able to find their own individual niche activities.

Jill Jambor Communications and Cultural Development Manager for the Caledon Public Library, has offered a taste of what the community can expect to be available starting next month.

“Caledon Public Library offers great public spaces where everyone in the community can come and spend time out of the heat, relax, study, work, or meet up with friends,” says Jambor.

The library’s reoccurring Teen Cafe is back in full swing for a Create Your Own Tote Bag or Water Bottle event on August 17 at the Caledon East Branch from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Spots are still open but filling quickly. To register, visit the Caledon Public Library website at caledon.library.on.ca.

This year, the Caledon Public Library has their own day camp called Makerspace Camp: Maker Quest for children ages nine to 12 interested in creating hands on projects such as using vinyl and 3D printing.

Maker Quest has spots available for the week of August 10 to 14 and will run from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm. Interested individuals can register on the Town of Caledon’s website.

The weekly Summer Kids Club will also continue to run during the month of August where participants can drop in and enjoy games, creative challenges, and crafts. Summer Kids Club can be found at the following branches in the area with different schedules packed with lots of summer fun.

Alton – Thursdays 10:30 AM

Bolton – Tuesdays 2:00 PM

Caledon East – Wednesdays 2:00 PM

Caledon Village – Fridays 10:30 AM

Inglewood – Wednesdays 10:30 AM

Southfields – Thursdays 2:00 PM

The Caledon Village Branch will also host their biannual Foam Party Fun Thursday, August 13 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. The event is free to attend; however, interested participants must register online to attend.

A photo fundraiser will be taking place on August 28 and August 29. Members of the public are invited to register to have professional portraits taken. Packages start at $50 for three digital photos, and all proceeds go towards supporting library programs and services.

Have an interest in writing? Join the drop in Writer’s Ink program for adults offered on August 5 and August 18 from 6:30 to 8:30 and come share your creative writing and receive support from other writers in a non-judgmental space.

Good Vibes Karaoke: A program for adults with disabilities will also be back on August 21 from 5pm to 7pm at the Albion Bolton Branch. Get ready for a feel-good night with lots of singing, laughter, and cheers. All are welcome to attend the free program, and more information can be found online.

For those interested in finding a space to read or spend time, the library has everything needed to keep entertained. Books, audiobooks, free music and movie streaming, launch pad tablets, instruments, puzzles and many more resources can be borrowed for any that are interested.

To find out more information or to register for these programs, visit caledon.library.on.ca for more.

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