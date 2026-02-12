Caledon OPP laynumerous charges upon driver after fleeing from police

Members from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges against an individual following an investigation into a disturbance.

“On February 7, 2026, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Caledon OPP officers on patrol observed an altercation in the area of Mayfield Road and Ace Drive, in the Town of Caledon. One individual fled the area in a vehicle,” says Caledon OPP.

Shortly after, officers located the vehicle and the driver, who attempted to flee.

Minor damage occurred to a police cruiser.

No injuries were reported.

As a result of the investigation, Jessica Cooper, 23, of Walden, was charged with:

• Operation while impaired – alcohol

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle – two counts

• Theft of a motor vehicle

• Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

• Assault

• Resist peace officer

• Failure to comply with release order

• Mischief

• Driving while under suspension

• Breach of probation order

The accused party was held for a bail hearing to answer to their charges.

Rising trend in police impersonation scams

The Ontario Provincial Police is alerting residents across the region about an emerging scam in which suspects pose as police officers to defraud victims of substantial sums of money.

In recent reports, fraudsters have contacted victims by phone, claiming to be members of the OPP.

In each case, the suspect used fabricated names, titles, and badge information to gain credibility.

Victims were instructed to withdraw large sums of money and either send the funds through cryptocurrency platforms or hand over cash directly.

These tactics have resulted in significant financial losses, including incidents where victims paid between $6,000 and $13,000 to individuals falsely claiming to be police officers.

Police confirm that the names and ranks provided by the scammers do not correspond with any OPP members.

Fraudsters used urgency, intimidation, and fear to pressure victims into complying with their demands.

To protect yourself against police impersonation scams, the OPP is reminding the public of the following fraud prevention strategies:

• Police will never request money, cryptocurrency, gift cards or financial transfers over the phone.

• Police will never demand immediate payment, threaten arrest, or pressure you to act urgently.

• Do not provide personal information, banking details, PINs, or identification numbers to unsolicited callers.

• Pause and talk to a trusted family member or friend before making any financial decision under pressure.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be an OPP officer and you are unsure of its legitimacy, you can contact the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122.

This number can be used to:

• Confirm whether an officer has attempted to contact you.

• Report suspicious calls or attempted fraud.

• Speak directly with the police about fraud-related concerns.

Residents who have been targeted or victimized by fraud are encouraged to contact police and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501, or online at www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca.

Police continue to monitor fraud trends and remind community members that awareness is one of the strongest tools against financial victimization.

Snowmobile Safety Week encourages responsible riding

Snowmobiling provides a fun recreational activity to Ontarians through the winter, but it's important to be aware of the risks involved in riding before hitting the trails.

Seven people have died in snowmobile incidents in OPP jurisdictions since the start of the 2025-26 riding season, and there was a total of 15 fatalities last season.

To encourage safe riding and help snowmobilers avoid preventable danger, the Ontario Snowmobile Safety Week is underway, running from Feb. 9 to 16. During this time, Ontario Provincial Police officers will be active on trails to speak with snowmobilers about safety and responsibility.

“Snowmobiling is meant to be enjoyable outdoor fun and should never result in the loss of life or injuries. OPP-investigated snowmobile fatalities reveal the same unnecessary risks being taken year after year. Preventable behaviours like excessive speeding or alcohol and drug impairment put your safety – and your return to your loved ones – at risk. Please make every ride a safe one for you and your family,” said OPP Deputy Commissioner Karen Meyer.

The safety week is organized through a partnership between the OPP and Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC), and both organizations are looking to start conversations about safe and responsible riding across the province.

“An abundance of snow in many parts of the province has the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs (OFSC) urging snowmobilers to not let their enthusiasm about ideal conditions get in the way of safe riding this season,” reads a press release from the OPP.

Riding on available OFSC trails is encouraged by the OPP and OFSC, as these trails are groomed, maintained and provide the safest riding terrain.

Snowmobilers can visit ofsc.evtrails.com/#west/menu to check trail status and plan your next outdoor adventure.

It’s important to note, riding on frozen waterways comes with no guarantee that the ice is completely safe, according to the OPP. They added that the safest bet is to avoid frozen waterways altogether.

“The safest ride is one you properly plan and prepare for, and where you stick to all the do’s and don’ts of snowmobiling that are meant to keep you and fellow riders safe on the trails. Making smart choices throughout the season, while taking advantage of a vast snowmobile trail network made possible through our outstanding community of volunteers and landowners is your ticket to a safe, enjoyable snowmobile season,” said Ryan Eickmeier, OFSC CEO.

