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Caledon Community Services receives Senior Community Grant of $25,000

August 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On August 7, MPP Sylvia Jones announced Caledon Community Services (CCS) would be recipients of the Seniors Community Grant, which is $25,000 dedicated to providing support for caregivers and help to provide respite care for older adults.

The grant is an initiative of the Government of Ontario and is part of the 2,100 Senior Community Grants that has invested more than $40 million since 2018.

The aim of these grants is to help seniors be close to home, socially connected, and remain active and healthy while staying in their communities.  

This unique grant is designed to create strong connections in communities, help to reduce social isolation, and fight ageism. 

MPP Jones was joined by Minister of Seniors and Accessibility Raymond Cho, and Chief Executive Officer of Caledon Community Services Geraldine Aguiar, and all were present to give their thoughts on the impact this funding will have on the seniors’ community. 

“The Seniors Community Grant aims to remove financial barriers and provide a steady, caring connection for individuals across Ontario,” said Jones. “The project will ensure that our community’s seniors and their caregivers feel supported while promoting their capacity to age in place here at home. 

Focusing on this program, Cho spoke about the importance of these grants in local communities and the impact they have on the participants. 

“The Seniors Community Grants Program is a great example of how our government is working for local communities,” said Cho. “We are pleased to provide investments for so many services and activities that bring seniors together, learn new skills, get fit and stay connected to their neighbours and friends”. 

Focusing on the caregiver side of things, Aguiar recognized the important that this fund will have to help both caregivers and those that they are looking after. 

“Caregiver stress and burnout is very real”, says Aguiar. “This critical funding will provide respite subsidy support to seniors and their caregivers in our community, helping older adults remain safe, independent, and connected in their own house. The subsidy will reduce financial barriers to accessing short-term respite services, giving caregivers essential relief while ensuring seniors receive consistent, compassionate care.” 



         

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