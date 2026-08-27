Caledon Agricultural Society receives Ontario Trillium Foundation Capital Grant

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On August 11, the Caledon Agricultural Society would be receiving almost $128,000 in funding through the Ontario Trillium Foundation Capital Grant, funding overseen by the Ontario Government.

This grant is different from the others that Caledon Agricultural Society (CAS) has been receiving, which are are going towards the construction and planning for a new Community Centre located on the Fairgrounds.

The money from the OTF Capital Grant will be allocated towards replacing the leaking CAS Exhibits Hall roof to prevent further damage and extend the life of the building.

The project will last six months, and CAS is looking forward to the changes ahead.

With Caledon’s Agricultural Society’s Exhibits Hall being over 100 years old, it is important to continue to take care of the area and make sure that the building can be around for even longer.

“The Caledon Agricultural Society is grateful to the Province of Ontario and to the Trillium Foundation for approving our grant application for 2026,” says Ed Taccone, President of CAS. “The OTF grant will pay to provide a new roof on our 120-plus-year-old Exhibits Hall, which has been on the Caledon Fairgrounds for 100 years. This building is a centrepiece for the Caledon Fair and for the Caledon Canada Day Strawberry Festival, and having a new roof will let it remain in good condition and provide an indoor venue for community activities for many years to come.”

The OTF Capital Grant is used to help organizations improve infrastructure and, in doing so, is continuing to deliver programs and services that are needed for the community.

Some of these improvements can include building new spaces, repairing damages and renovating areas.

MPP for Dufferin-Caledon Slyvia Jones was at the announcement with members of CAS and shared her thoughts on the funding that CAS will be receiving from the OTF Capital Grant.

“This funding will preserve the Caledon Agricultural Society’s rich history and support our community for future generations to come,” says Jones. “Restoring the Exhibits Hall roof will give the Caledon Agricultural Society a space where the community can continue to gather and connect, all while maintaining this cherished heritage building.”

Glenda Simeone, a member of CAS, shared her thoughts on receiving this grant and what it means for CAS.

“The Caledon Agricultural Society is grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for providing a grant this year for our Fairgrounds,” she said. “Our Agricultural Awareness Hall on the Caledon Fairgrounds is over 120 years old and has been in its present location for 100 years,” says Simeone. “It is the primary structure on the grounds and has hosted fair competitions, community events, weddings and even movie shoots during its long life.

“The hall roof has been leaking and endangering the structure, so this Trillium Grant will pay to replace the cedar shakes and the deteriorating boards under them and allow the building to be a useful and welcoming fairgrounds mainstay for many more years. MPP Sylvia Jones, thank you for presenting the giant cheque to us last Friday, August 11, 2026. We’re thankful that Ontario supports community-based volunteer groups and values the work that they do. “

CAS is one of multiple organizations that will be receiving the OTF grant as the Ontario Government continues to invest in supporting local organizations and community infrastructure across the Province.

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