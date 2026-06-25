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Brewers split pair of road games in Lisle and Ivy

June 25, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Chater drives in six in Bolton’s 13-3 romp over Lisle

By Jim Stewart

Brewers’ veteran shortstop Brett Chater was a one-man wrecking crew in Lisle on Friday night and spurred Bolton to a 13-3 win over the Astros.

Chater drove in six runs, blasted out three hits including a home run and a double, scored three times, and pitched a scoreless inning of relief during which he struck out two Astros.

The hitting heroics of the reigning North Dufferin Baseball League MVP made a winner of Brewers’ starter Charlie Hughes who went four innings, striking out eight Astros and walking only one.

Chater’s hitting and Hughes’s pitching got Bolton back in the win column after a one-sided 14-5 home field loss to the Orillia Majors on Monday night snapped the club’s four-game undefeated streak.

Carter Burnside and Jaineel Purohit each added two hits and two runs scored to the Brewers’ offensive attack versus the Astros.

In addition to pounding out eight hits, the Bolton batters showed their patience by drawing nine walks in the mercy-shortened five-inning contest.

Chater continued his red-hot ways in Ivy on Sunday afternoon, collecting two more hits and scoring two more runs, but the Brewers bowed to the Rangers 7-4 despite outhitting the home side 10-8.

Two-spot hitter Ben Sterritt delivered three knocks—including a double—and drove in two for Bolton.

Jack Larmer added a hit and an RBI to the visitors’ ten-hit attack.

Josh Wilkins, Adam Vanderheyden, and Brett Scott drove in two runs each to pace Ivy’s offense.

Wilkins’s home run was the big blast of the contest.

Rangers’ starter Ryan Barr earned the W—pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run, striking out five, and scattering eight hits in his quality start.

Brewers’ starter Carson Burns took the loss—surrendering seven earned runs, but also striking out seven Rangers and walking only two in six innings of work.

The Brewers (5-6-1) fell behind 3-1 after the first inning and never held the lead against the Rangers who improved to 8-2-0 with the home field victory.

After the Brewers narrowed the Rangers’ lead to 3-2 at the top of the fifth, Ivy responded with two more runs at the bottom of the inning to make it 5-2.  When Bolton pushed across another run at the top of the sixth, the Rangers plated two more runs to stifle the visitors’ comeback attempt.



         

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