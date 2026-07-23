Brewers nuke New Lowell 14-7 in Bolton’s second consecutive rout of league-leading Knights

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The resurgent Bolton Brewers used an eight-run outburst in the second inning to subdue the first-place New Lowell Knights 14-7 at Taylor Fields last Monday night.

The red-clad Knights were looking to avenge a 13-2 thrashing at the hands of the Brew Crew July 8 in New Lowell during which Bolton peppered the league-leading pitching staff with four home runs and handed the 2025 champs their first loss of the 2026 season.

New Lowell opened Monday night’s game on a mission: scoring a run off Brewers’ starter Paul Cota at the top of the first on Jake Nicholson’s RBI single that plated Tanner Zeggil.

Bolton responded at the bottom of the first with a pair of runs catalyzed by Ben Sterritt’s one-out triple, Jack Larmer’s fielder’s choice RBI, and Josh Hickey’s RBI single that gave the home side a 2-1 lead.

The Knights put up two at the top of the second when Nicholson hammered a Cota pitch over the left field fence to score Zeggil for a 2-RBI round-tripper.

The Brewers’ explosive offence erased the visitors’ short-lived 3-2 lead by sending fourteen hitters to the plate during their eight-run, second inning rally that decimated many a local scorecard. Sterritt continued to inflict pain on the Senior Division leaders by belting a majestic three-run homer over the right field fence that landed just shy of the cornfield—plating Amin Juarez and Brett Chater ahead of him—to restore Bolton’s lead to 5-3.

Larmer followed Sterritt’s blast with a hard shot past third, Carson Burns drew a walk, and Carter Burnside lashed a single—his second of three hits on the night – to left field to load the bases. Hickey was hit by junkball-throwing hurler Todd Gowan to collect a painful RBI. Player-Coach John “Clutch” Hutchinson demonstrated his veteran savvy by stepping into the batter’s box and promptly delivering an RBI single to make it 7-3.

The onslaught continued when Greg Keenan and Juarez delivered consecutive RBI singles off reliever Nicholson, and Chater’s bases-loaded walk made it 10-3. New Lowell’s gamesmanship limited further damage with the bases loaded and two away when their coaching staff argued that Sterritt’s infield pop out to shortstop had caused Juarez to be caught off second—invoking a dark and mysterious sub-article of the infield fly which the umpiring crew accepted as a valid interpretation of baseball’s most confusing rule to close Bolton’s big inning with a weird vibe.

Undeterred by New Lowell’s antics to call up esoteric elements of the game and incite the local nine, Brewers’ starter Paul Cota bore down on the league leaders. After a stellar play by Chater deep in the hole at shortstop to start the top of the third, Cota struck out five of the last six Knights he faced. Impressively, Cota struck out the side in the fourth, causing the leadoff hitter to reorganize the equipment in the New Lowell dugout in a pique of frustration after his KL; the next Knight was left muttering about taking one “right down the ^%$# pipe” after his KL; and the last hitter swung at pitches delivered up and down the ladder by the deceptive right-hander in a masterful display of pitch placement.

By limiting the league’s best offense to one earned run and three hits over four strong innings of work, Cota delivered another quality start for the Brewers.

Player-Coach John Hutchinson praised the rookie NDBL pitcher’s eight-strikeout performance as a key to his club’s victory.

“Paul was great tonight. He was working in and out with three quality pitches. Paul’s another arm for us for the playoffs. He gave us four strong innings tonight.”

When the Knights eked two runs off reliever Matteo Stothers at the top of six to narrow the Brewers’ lead to 10-5, Bolton picked up its ace-turned-reliever by scoring two more on Larmer’s lead-off triple on a flyball lost in the RF lights; Burns’s RBI double that bounced off the hard turf in right field and over the fielder’s head; and Luke Witty’s RBI single which restored the Brewers’ seven-run lead.

After Stothers shut down the Knights at the top of the sixth on a KS, FO8, and PO5 en route to a three-inning save, Bolton provided more offensive support to their bullpen with Juarez’s leadoff single and Larmer’s second home run against New Lowell in as many games—a 2-run shot that soared over the left field fence into the brush.

Larmer’s season-long hitting prowess was much on display on Monday. He collected three hits off Gowan and Nicholson, drove in three, and scored four runs as a one-man wrecking crew.

The slugger’s home run left the new park on the Parkway in a hurry—eliciting praise from “Clutch Hutch.”

“We got timely hitting tonight—the homers from Larmer and Sterritt were big. I thought we had really good AB’s in the first two innings to build a lead. That’s a good sign for us.”

Hutchinson, a 21-year veteran who has lifted the league championship trophy seven times in his illustrious NDBL career, praised his team’s play after its sixth win in seven games, including an emphatic two-game regular season sweep of New Lowell.

“The start of our season made me nervous, but the 13-2 win in New Lowell has given us lots of confidence. Six quality starts in a row by our pitchers has made us tough to beat. We’ve got three left to go; hopefully we can finish fourth. It’s a good time in the season to get hot.”

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