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Brewers go 2-2 at the Ontario Senior A championships in Niagara Falls

September 3, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Bolton Brewers used four games at the Ontario Senior A Baseball Championships as a warmup for their NDBL Finals showdown with the New Lowell Knights which commences on September 12.

In Niagara Falls on Friday night, the Brewers opened their OBA tournament schedule with a 16-11 win over Chatham.

Ben Sterritt drove in six runs to lead Bolton’s offensive attack. Dan Accardo and Brett Chater drove in three each. A big six-run second inning outburst impelled Bolton to victory.

Catcher Logan Hart stepped out from behind the plate and toed the slab, worked five innings, and earned the W.

Hart struck out six Chatham batters.

Matteo Stothers earned a two-inning save.

Following the battering of Chatham, Bolton edged NDBL rival Barrie 8-7 to build a 2-0 record in the double-elimination tourney.

Stothers earned the W in relief after regular left fielder Chris Fafalios pitched six innings to save the Brewers starters for their looming date with New Lowell. The ageless Chater had another big game offensively—driving in three, accruing two hits, and scoring three runs.

Carter Burnside turned in a four-knock performance. The veteran catcher drove in one and scored one.

Both Sterritt and Jack Larmer—hitting in their customary two-spot and three-spot in the Brewers’ potent lineup – collected two hits and one RBI each.

The wheels fell off for the Brewers on Saturday afternoon when they used position players as starters and kept their eyes on the NDBL prize.

Bolton dropped an 11-0 decision to Woodstock and suffered an 8-2 knockout defeat to Chatham.  Sterritt continued to heat up for the NDBL Finals by pumping out three more hits and an RBI versus Chatham.

Player-Coach Mike Wallace drove in the other Bolton run.

The Brewers will seek their eighth North Dufferin Baseball League Senior championship when they take on the second-place Knights on September 12 in New Lowell. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is set for Taylor Fields on September 13.

In New Lowell, Bolton will look to keep their hot playoff streak alive during which they’ve won six of their last eight games.

The fifth-place Brewers eliminated fourth-place Orillia in four games in the best-of-five quarterfinals and replicated that series result versus first-place Owen Sound in the semifinals—ousting the pennant-winning Baysox from the playoffs and booking a trip to the Finals to face the second-place Knights.



         

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