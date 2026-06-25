BMX riders bring high-flying action to Orangeville’s Alder Recreation Centre on Canada Day

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

Celebrate Canada Day with a full day of family-friendly fun, including an inflatable zone, free swimming, soccer activities, a photo booth, face painting, airbrush tattoos and more.

The Town of Orangeville’s Canada Day event will be held on July 1 from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Alder Recreation Centre. Then, at 10 p.m., head to Murray’s Mountain for the drone show to cap off the day.

Don’t miss this year’s main stage entertainment featuring the BMX Krusher Stunt Team in action. Head to the red rink to watch the athletes soar through the air as they perform thrilling tricks and gravity-defying aerial maneuvers.

This year, in place of the traditional fireworks show at Island Lake, residents are invited to gather at Murray’s Mountain at 10 p.m. for a spectacular drone light show presented by Illumin. Using the night sky as a canvas, 250 drones will light it up in a cinematic, choreographed performance, serving as the perfect finale to a great community celebration.

“We’ve heard from residents that they wanted us to explore new, safer and more inclusive ways to cap off the day celebrations,” said Mayor Lisa Post. “A drone show was a natural fit, lighting up the sky in a way that is both visually stunning, while also being considerate of those with sensory sensitivities, pets and wildlife.”

“While the Town has moved away from fireworks displays, residents are reminded to follow safe practices when setting off fireworks at home,” said Orangeville Fire Chief John Snider. “This year’s drone show offers a safer way to celebrate while still giving residents a memorable evening to enjoy.

“We were excited to hear that the Town is exploring a drone light show this year,” said Yasmine Slater, superintendent at Credit Valley Conservation. “We value our ongoing partnership with the Town of Orangeville and encourage everyone to come out to Island Lake Conservation Area to enjoy hiking, picnicking, fishing and paddling this Canada Day.”

Listed below is a schedule of events for July 1 in Orangeville.

Opening ceremony – 12 p.m.

• Greetings from mayor and council, Kyle Seeback, MP and the Honourable Sylvia Jones, MPP

• Singing of O Canada

• Cake cutting

Krusher BMX Stunt Team’s “Big Air Bag Show X Large” (red rink)

12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

• Five BMX athletes propelled from a

massive 16’ quarter pipe trailer

• Performing a variety of aerial maneuvers at incredible heights

• Big air bag landing

• Three 20-minute shows, followed by a 20-minute meet and greet with athletes

Free swim events – 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

• Two free, one-hour swims

• 275 spots available per swim

• 50 per cent pre-registration is available 75 hours in advance

• 50 per cent drop-in spots available on Canada Day

• All swimmers must follow the aquatic admission standards available at orangeville.ca/swimming.

Free family fun zone (inflatables) – green rink – 12 to 5 p.m.

• 26’ rock wall

• 27’ Mount Rushmore slide

• 65’ mega obstacle course

• Bouncy castles

Neighbourhood Block Box

• Kick off the new Block Box season with crafts and games

• Meet the Block Box team

Soccer activities

• Interactive soccer games, including the hardest shot competition and the shooter tutor

Orangeville Public Library table

• Alder Branch will be closed

• Library staff to host a table with activities and information on the summer reading program

Other activities

• Face painting

• Airbrush tattoos

• Professional photo booth

Illumin Drone Show – Murray’s Mountain – 10 p.m.

• 250 drones will provide a cinematic,

choreographed performance designed to create a memorable and high-impact

visual moment for the community

Parking is available at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre, Princess Elizabeth Public School, Orangeville District Secondary School, Grant Evans Education Centre and County of Dufferin Court House.

The Town of Orangeville would like to acknowledge the Government of Canada’s support for Canada Day through both the Celebrate Canada grant and Celebrate Canada Program, Soccer 2026 component.

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