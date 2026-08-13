ARREST FOLLOWING 2025 HOME INVASION

August 13, 2026 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continue to investigate a home invasion in Bolton.

“On March 31, 2025, shortly before 5:00 a.m., officers responded to a home invasion at a residence Old King Road in Bolton,” say Police. “Four individuals were home at the time. The preliminary findings indicated that four male suspects entered the residence, and a firearm was displayed. After a confrontation with one of the occupants, they fled on foot. Minor injuries were sustained as a result of the incident. Further investigation revealed that the suspects were armed with numerous firearms, one of which being discharged within the residence at the time of the incident.”

In the time since the incident, investigators from the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit (MCU) continued to investigate, leading to the arrest of one of the involved suspects.

On July 6, 2026, Joseph Higgins, 24, of Ajax, was arrested and charged with:

Unauthorized Possession of a Restricted or Prohibited Firearm – two counts;

Failure to Comply with Release Order – two counts;

Reckless Discharge of a Firearm;

Robbery Using a Firearm;

Aggravated Assault;

Assault with a Weapon;

Possession of an Automobile Master Key

Possession of an Identity Document.

The accused was held for a bail hearing to answer to their charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation remains ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit. Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

AIRPLANE ENFORCEMENT RESULTS

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Airplane Enforcement Program (AEP) supported targeted traffic enforcement efforts across Central Region during the Civic Holiday long weekend, resulting in numerous charges against motorists engaging in dangerous driving behaviours.

The initiative paired an officer in the OPP aircraft with officers on the ground. Traffic violations observed from the air were communicated in real time to officers on patrol, who conducted traffic stops and addressed behaviours that put road users at risk.

With the assistance of the AEP, officers laid 49 charges during the initiative. Speeding was the most common offence, accounting for 67% of all charges, followed by following too closely at 20%.

The OPP continues to see speeding, aggressive driving, and other dangerous driving behaviours contribute to serious collisions on Ontario roadways. The AEP is one of several specialized tools used by the OPP to identify unsafe drivers and enhance road safety. Aerial enforcement provides officers with a unique perspective, allowing them to observe driver behaviour over extended distances and detect violations that may otherwise go unnoticed. This initiative successfully identified numerous high-risk driving behaviours from the air and directed officers on the ground to take enforcement action.

Motorists are reminded that traffic enforcement efforts continue year-round. Whether from the air or on the ground, OPP officers remain committed to addressing behaviours that contribute to preventable collisions, injuries and fatalities.

The OPP encourages all drivers to obey posted speed limits, maintain safe following distances, avoid aggressive driving behaviours, and make safety their top priority every time they get behind the wheel.

CIVIC HOLIDAY ENFORCEMENT RESULTS

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Snowmobile, All-Terrain Vehicle and Vessel Enforcement (SAVE) Unit were active throughout the Civic Long Weekend period, conducting marine and off-road vehicle patrols and enforcement.

From July 29 to August 2, 2026, OPP SAVE Unit officers conducted marine and trail patrols across Central Region to enhance safety and enforcement on Ontario’s waterways and trail networks. Patrols took place in Algonquin Park, Georgian Bay, Lake Rosseau, Lake Joseph, Little Lake Joseph, Lake Dalrymple, Sparrow Lake, Pigeon Lake, Buckhorn Lake, Shadow Lake, the Otonabee River and Rice Lake, as well as surrounding waterways and trails within the Huntsville, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Huronia West, City of Kawartha Lakes, Peterborough, Northumberland, Haliburton, Southern Georgian Bay, and Orillia areas.

Marine and off-road vehicle enforcement results included:

42 charges laid;

56 warnings issued.

Charges included:

Failing to carry or wear a lifejacket/PFD – 8 counts;

Canada Shipping Act violations – 6 counts;

Towing a person without a spotter – 2 counts;

Off-Road Vehicles Act helmet violations – 3 counts;

Liquor Licence and Control Act violations -14 counts;

Permitting operation of a vessel without a Pleasure Craft Operator Card;

Highway Traffic Act violations: 5 counts;

Hand-held communication device offence;

Fishing without a licence – 2 counts.

Alcohol-related offences and lifejacket/PFD violations accounted more than half of all charges laid during the enforcement initiative, highlighting the ongoing importance of safe and responsible boating practices. A lifejacket only works if you’re wearing it.

In addition to the charges laid, officers issued two seven-day driver’s licence suspensions as part of impaired operation investigations

Alcohol and boating do not mix. The consequences of operating a vessel while impaired are the same as those for impaired driving on Ontario highways and can result in criminal charges, licence suspensions, and other significant penalties. Your driver’s licence can be impacted whether you are operating a boat, vehicle, snowmobile, or ATV.

Enforcement efforts will continue throughout the summer. Boaters and riders are reminded that operating sober, carrying the required safety equipment, ensuring all licences and vessel registration documents are up to date, and wearing a lifejacket when on or near water are essential steps in keeping Ontario’s waterways and trails safe. The OPP remains committed to enhancing marine and trail safety through enforcement, education, and public awareness initiatives across Ontario.

Anyone who observes suspicious, impaired, aggressive or unsafe operation on Ontario roads, waterways, or trails is encouraged to contact police immediately. In an emergency, call 911.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) charged several motorists with impaired driving-related offences over the Civic Day long weekend.

“On July 31, 2026, at approximately 7:00 a.m., officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono when they observed a vehicle being driven with a flat tire,” say Police. “Officers conducted a traffic stop and, during their interaction with the driver, initiated an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Dakota Way, 21, of Shelburne, has been charged with:

Operate unsafe vehicle;

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

“On August 1, 2026, at approximately 3:44 p.m., officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Blind Line in the Town of Mono, say Police. “Officers attended the scene and spoke with the driver. During the interaction, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Zaira Goutouski, 35, of Mulmur, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Dangerous operation

The charges have not been proven.

“On August 3, 2026, at approximately 7:24 p.m., officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the OPP were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 near Fifth Avenue in the Town of Mono when they observed a vehicle of interest,” say Police

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