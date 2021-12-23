Bombers earn win and a loss, Golden Hawks games postponed

December 23, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

There’s a lot to talk about in hockey circles.

For the first time since the start of all junior hockey seasons, all three Caledon clubs were not in action last week.

The Caledon Golden Hawks saw both of their games against the Midland Flyers and the Penetang Kings postponed over the weekend.

In the PJHL, there have been COVID-19 concerns. The Golden Hawks were two of 11 games in total postponed over the last week. Barring no setbacks, the Hawks will host the Kings at Mayfield Arena on Sunday, January, 2 at 6:30 p.m.

Skipping over to the GOJHL, the Caledon Bombers suffered a tough shoot-out loss to the Brantford Bandits on the road and earned a hard-fought 2-1 over-time win on the road against the Listowel Cyclones.

In the first period up against the Bandits, the Bombers found themselves one goal down just over a minute in the game. Devon Butler scored his first goal of the season from Gianlui Amato and Kurtis Heggie.

Coming out hot in the second period and outshooting the Bandits 18-14 in the frame, the Bombers finally solved Vyacheslav Gordeichuk to get a goal on the board. Tyler Bortkiewicz socred his sixth goal of the season from Andrew Reynolds and Ben McChesney.

After Devin Coran gave the Bandits the lead at 1:49 in the third period, Myles Yearwood answered the call at 3:29 to tie it right up.

Skipping over to the shootout Coran scored the only goal to give the Bandits the win last Saturday.

Last Sunday, the Bombers travelled to Listowell for a back-to-back game.

In this defensive showdown, Jack Clancy scored his first goal of the season just over four minutes in.

With momentum on their side the Bombers couldn’t find another goal in them and in the second period, red-hot Jaden Goldie scored his 18 goal of the season to tie it up.

Into overtime, Wyatt Kerr netted home the game-winner. Owen Porter earned his second win of the campaign.

The Bombers next game is up against the Stratford Warriors at home at Mayfield Arena on Thursday, December 30. Puck drop is at 8:00 p.m. EST.

Over in the OJHL, the Brampton Admirals’ struggles continue as the boys fell 7-4 against the North York Rangers and 7-3 against the Mississauga Chargers.

On a sidenote of positivity despite these losses, the Admirals went 1-3 on the power play against the Rangers and 2-4 on the man advantage against the Chargers.

Their power play ranks 14 in the league with a 14.41 per cent success rate.

The Admirals take on the St. Michaels Buzzers this Thursday, December 23, at 8:00 p.m. at Mayfield Arena.

Readers Comments (0)