CHARGES FOLLOWING COLLISION

September 23, 2021

On September 9, at approximately 6:12 p.m. officers from the Caledon OPP Detachment responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a single vehicle on Mountainview Road in the Town of Caledon.

“The officers responded and located a van flipped on its side in the ditch,” say Police. “The occupants, which included the driver and three young children, were out of the vehicle and uninjured. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the driver and an impaired driving investigation was commenced. The driver was arrested and transported to the Caledon OPP detachment for further breath tests to be conducted.

“Further investigation revealed that all three child car seats had not been secured properly, causing them to become loose as a result of the collision.”

As a result of the police investigation, the driver, a 38-year-old female resident of from Bolton has been charged with:

Operation while impaired

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

Fail to ensure child properly secured

The accused party is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on November 25, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s license of the accused party has been suspended for 90 days and the involved vehicle was impounded for 7 days.

STREET RACING LEADS TO CHARGES

Two drivers are facing charges after they were caught racing each other on Highway 10 in the Town of Caledon.

“On Friday, September 17, at approximately 10:40 a.m., a uniformed officer from the Caledon OPP Detachment was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 10 near Old School Road,” say Police. “The officer observed two vehicles that appeared to be racing each other while traveling southbound on Highway 10. A speed reading of 187 km/h was obtained by the officer.

“The officer was able to conduct a traffic stop of one of the vehicles. The second vehicle fled, however was located by police abandoned and unoccupied nearby. Following a search of the area, the driver of the second vehicle was found hiding in a cornfield and arrested with the assistance of members from the OPP’s Emergency Response Team and Peel Regional Police Canine Unit.”

As a result of the police investigation, a 24-year-old male from Caledon has been charged with Racing a Motor Vehicle – Excessive Speed. The driver is scheduled to appear at Caledon East Provincial Offences Court of November 29, 2021 to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

An 18-year-old from Mono has been charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Flight from Peace Officer and Race a Motor Vehicle. The accused party is expected to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 2, 2021 to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Both drivers had their driver’s licences suspended for 30 days and vehicles impounded for 14 days.

LOCK YOUR VEHICLES: POLICE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding residents to lock their vehicles and to remove valuables from cars following an incident in Valleywood.

“On Monday, September 20, 2021, officers responded to a call for service on Treeview Crescent,” say Police. “It was reported that sometime overnight on September 17, 2021, an unknown suspect had trespassed onto a private driveway and attempted to enter vehicles. The suspect was successful in accessing one of the vehicles that was left unlocked. No valuables were reported stolen at the time.”

Caledon OPP is reaching out to the local residents to check their security cameras for suspicious people, vehicles or activity. If you have any information or video surveillance footage in relation to these thefts, please call the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Here are the top 10 items commonly stolen from vehicles:

Media devices like handheld gaming systems and cell phones

Change/cash

Gift cards

Car registration

Garage door opener

Car and house keys

Sunglasses

Perfume

License plate/tags

Catalytic converter

The OPP remind local residents to:

Always lock your vehicles and close the windows

Remove everything from sight leaving nothing in your vehicle to steal

Remove garage door openers from your car, and

Never leave the car running and unattended.

PATHWAY OF MEMORIES RECOGNIZES NEW RECIPIENTS

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the OPP Youth Foundation recognized this year’s Pathway of Memories recipients who had an inscribed memory stone dedicated in their honour, as well as those who donated a stone.

The Pathway of Memories pays tribute to current and former OPP members and teams and their families as well as organizations that have contributed to the rich history of the OPP in some way.

Recipients are honoured through engraved memory stones which are inlaid into the path – a distinguished outdoor feature at the OPP General Headquarters in Orillia.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique and OPP Youth Foundation Chair Dave Lee addressed dignitaries, memory stone recipients, their donors and other supporters at the Pathway at Memories Dedication Ceremony last week.

Carrique and Lee acknowledged and thanked those whose donations and contributions go a long way to help young persons in communities served by the OPP.

The memory stone donation funds allow the OPP Youth Foundation to support OPP members who dedicate their time to provide meaningful opportunities for Ontario youth, such as OPP youth camps and bursaries.

“There has never been a more important time to provide opportunities to the youth in our communities,” said Carrique. The OPP is grateful to the OPP Youth Foundation for their exceptional volunteer work and ongoing dedication to enriching the lives of youth in communities throughout Ontario.”

