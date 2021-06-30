Caledon Public Library reopens six branches

By Rob Paul

Caledon Public Library (CPL) has announced that as of Friday, July 2, it will offer expanded patron access at all branches, with the exception of the Albion Bolton Branch, which will be undergoing renovations.

The opening of the CPL branches coincides with Step Two of the Ontario reopening plan that was initiated on June 30.

As part of the reopening, public libraries are able to open up to 25 per cent capacity.

The current reduced hours of service will remain in place at each CPL branch with all appropriate health and safety measures continuing.

The CPL COVID rules include completing the Town of Caledon’s COVID screening questionnaire before visiting any branch and wearing a mask at all times.

“With the move to Step Two of Ontario’s reopening plan, we are excited to have our customers back in our branches again.” said Colleen Lipp, CEO and Chief Librarian of Caledon Public Library. “Following provincial guidelines, customers will be welcome to browse our shelves, use our computer and printing capabilities, and above all, see their favourite library staff and neighbours in person.”

Though renovations are now underway at the Albion Bolton branch, staff are committed to continue providing access to library collections through Contactless Holds Pickup.

“We appreciate the community’s patience during this work and are confident that the resulting refresh will be well worth the wait! It will improve CPL’s ability to meet the needs of our growing community and the shifting demands in library services,” said Lipp. “The benefit of these improvements will reach well beyond Bolton.”

In order to provide more effective and efficient service to CPL customers, planned improvements include the relocation and redesign of the service desk, creation of additional meeting space and consolidation of staff space. Fixtures, finishes and furnishing will be updated, and public spaces reconfigured to offer a more welcoming space where residents, including students, seniors and small business owners, will feel comfortable learning, innovating and connecting.

Public access will be restricted during the first phase of the project however it is expected that some in-branch services will resume in early fall as part of the project’s second phase. The full renovation is anticipated to be completed in December. Progress of the project will be shared on CPL’s website at caledon.library.on.ca/albionboltonreno/ and also its social media channels.

For more information on the CPL’s COVID-19 protocols and hours of service at each branch visit caledon.library.on.ca/covid-19-update/.

