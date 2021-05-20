“Say thanks” during National Public Works Week

May 20, 2021

This National Public Works Week (May 16-22), the Town of Caledon says thank you to staff working tirelessly during the pandemic to maintain roads, bridges, buildings, and parks, as well as building new roads and bridges that improve our quality of life.

“Our Public Works staff are also our frontline,” said Mayor Allan Thompson. “They maintain necessary services such as roads, parks, water, wastewater, stormwater treatment, public buildings, and emergency management. Our staff have continued to go into work, while many of us work from home, and for that I can’t thank them enough.”

During National Public Works Week, feel free to give a heartfelt (physically distanced) thank you to staff who collect garbage, cut grass, repair roads and sidewalks.

Also, stay tuned to the Town’s social media channels during National Public Works Week for interesting facts and information about what public works staff do.

“Public Works Operations staff do an amazing job”, says Carey Herd, Chief Administrative Officer. “I am so proud of this committed team. The work that they do supports the quality of life in Caledon and provides our residents and businesses with a safe and sustainable community.”

