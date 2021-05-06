Explore Caledon during cycling season: Mayor

By ROB PAUL

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With spring well underway and summer just around the corner, cycling season is now open with even more trails, cycling routes and infrastructure in Caledon.

The Town of Caledon is one of the most popular cycling areas in the vicinity with recreational trails and road routes to explore.

Locations and details on cycling in Caledon are available online (caledon.ca/cycle) and cyclists are able to fill out an online feedback form to provide input on how the cycling experience in Caledon can be improved.

With over 260 kilometres of publicly accessible trails and paths, Mayor Allan Thompson says he is thrilled to see residents take advantage of the opportunity to get outside and enjoy the diverse cycling setting.

“Cycling season is here and I couldn’t be more excited,” said Thompson. “Staff have worked extremely hard to add more routes and infrastructure for residents and visitors to enjoy. Cycling is a great way to enjoy the outdoors, spend time with family and explore Caledon.”

To continue to add to the bronze level designation as a Bicycle Friendly Community (BFC), further investment has been made to introduce, update and upgrade cycling infrastructure around Caledon.

These measures are also recommended in the Caledon Transportation Master Plan and supported by the Active Transportation Task Force. These include increasing the amount of cycling routes available from 80-kilometres to 200-kilometres; identifying specific roads for cycling (check out all on-road and off-road routes in the Caledon area at maps.caledon.ca/h5/index.html?viewer=Trails.Trails); installing of three new bike repair stands, now totalling four.

Caledon is home to various cycling clubs and community groups that residents can get involved with to expanded on their experience. The groups are Town of Caledon Active Transportation Task Force; CAA- Bike Safety; Caledon Bike Hub; Caledon Cycling Club; Caledon Hills Cycling (Inglewood); and North Hub Bike Shop (Bolton).

With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, safety measures should be considered when cycling on a road or trail. Maintain a physical distance of at least two metres from anyone not in your immediate household, avoid riding in groups and wear a mask when necessary.

When cycling on a road, the Town of Caledon wants to remind residents of some safety tips. Cyclists should keep to the right side of the lane; ride in a straight line, at least one metre away from parked or travelling vehicles; limit group size; and maintain space for vehicles in between different groups.

When cycling on a trail, cyclists need to remember to respect other trail and road users; keep right and pass on the left; give audible warning and use caution when passing; hikers and cyclists should yield to horseback riders; stop and look before crossing roads; and stay on the trail, and not ride on the grass.

Learn more about cycling routes and trails, cycling safety, cycling clubs and organizations, and the outdoor bike repair stands by visiting caledon.ca/cycle.

