FATAL COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 10

April 7, 2021 · 0 Comments

Officers from the OPP’s Caledon Detachment are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 10, south of Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at approximately 1:13 p.m., OPP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10. The collision involved a white pickup truck, a green Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and a dump truck.

Initial investigation revealed that the white pickup truck was travelling northbound on Highway 10, when it entered the southbound lanes of Highway 10 and collided with the dump truck and the SUV.

The driver of the pickup truck sustained fatal injuries in the collision.

Ryan King, 22, of Orangeville, has been identified as the deceased driver.

Other involved parties sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were treated by Peel Emergency Services at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dash camera footage of this collision is asked to contact the Caledon OPP Detachment at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

Highway 10 was closed for several hours while the Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TCI) attended to assist with the investigation. The road has since been reopened.

If you witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

NOTTAWASAGA OPP LAY

SEXUAL ASSAULT CHARGES

Members of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit have laid charges in connection to a sexual assault investigation involving two 17-year-old victims.

“The accused owns two food businesses, one in Alliston, New Tecumseth and a second in Barrie, where the incidents occurred,” say Police. “The two victims were both employees and the accused is the store owner. The incidents took place between December 2020 and February 2021.”

As a result of the investigation, Kultaran Singh Mann, 50, of Brampton, has been charged with:

Sexual assault, four counts; and

Sexual exploitation, four counts.

The accused was released from police custody, and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie on April 29, 2021. The charges have not been proven.

Police are requesting anyone who may have additional information or believes that they were a victim of a similar circumstance to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). When you contact Crime Stoppers you remain anonymous, you will never have to testify and you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

“The members of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit work with victims to encourage reporting of serious crimes,” said Detective Sergeant Sarah Vance of the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit. “Victim impact and understanding is a primary goal when investigating a crime against a person. Officers are committed to assisting victims during what is often the worst experience of their lives, providing support throughout criminal investigations and pending court proceedings. The Unit strives to thoroughly investigate serious criminal offences, while being mindful of victim needs and the overall needs of the community we serve.”

In addition to the Crime Unit, the OPP has a team of dedicated officers within the Victim Response Support Unit (VRSU). Members of the VRSU provide oversight and guidance to investigators throughout domestic violence and sexual assault investigations to ensure a victim-centered and trauma-informed approach.

SEATBELTS: WHY THAT

THREE-SECOND CLICK MATTERS

With lack of seatbelt use attributed to 55 people dying on Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patrolled roads last year, the OPP is giving seatbelt skeptics a few scenarios to consider that could save their lives.

Unbuckled crash survivors are not common to collisions: At any given second, an aggressive, impaired or distracted driver can collide with your vehicle, subjecting the body of an unrestrained driver or passenger to a level of crash force from which few people survive. You may not be able to stop a dangerous driver from crashing into your car, but by wearing a seatbelt, you can greatly reduce their chances of killing you.

Can a seatbelt hurt you? In a crash, your seatbelt is one of the few things that can actually save you. Reliance on an airbag alone is not enough. If you don’t wear your seatbelt during a crash, you could be thrown into a rapidly opening frontal air bag, the force of which could seriously injure or even kill you.

Don’t skip due diligence when choosing a child car seat: Keeping your child safe at all times includes the time they spend travelling in a car (or booster) seat. A recent national roadside study found that close to 75 per cent of car seats were used or installed incorrectly. The safest car seat for your child is one that accommodates your child’s age, height and weight, has a National Safety Mark label and is properly installed.

In Canada, motor vehicle collisions are one of the leading causes of death in children.

Children under the age of 13, regardless of their size, are safest in the back seat of a vehicle, away from active frontal air bags.

