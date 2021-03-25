Studio Tour King 2021 artists aim to impress, virtually

March 25, 2021 · 0 Comments

By Kathleen Rodgers

Visiting the country is a wonderful way to spend a weekend. It offers the opportunity to explore quaint villages and the studios of the local artists and artisans whose artwork often reflects the landscape around them.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and Public Health restrictions, the annual Studio Tour King cannot be in person but will be held virtually.

The 16th Studio Tour King has been extended and will take place from April 12 to 25 with the preview from April 5 to 11. The studio tour may include fine paintings (in acrylic, oil, and watercolour), wood working, photography, fibre arts, metal works, mixed media, and more.

Studio Tour King will feature many artists and artisans in studios around King Township including King City, Nobleton and Schomberg. Their information can be found on the Arts Society King (ASK) website at www.ArtsSocietyKing.ca as of April.

Go to the ASK website, click on “EVENTS” then “VIRTUAL STUDIO TOUR 2021” to see the participating artists, their biographies and up to twelve photos of their artwork for sale. There will be a link to their website and social media accounts for additional artwork available. If you are interested in purchasing any item, please contact the artist directly for their payment options and to arrange for delivery of the item.

Here are a few more artists who will be participating this year:

Evangeline Munns’s love of watercolor is reflected in her fresh, transparent colors. Her inspirations often come from nature. Evangeline studied at the Creative School of Art in Edmonton, Alberta, at the Ontario College of Art in Toronto, the San Miguel de Allende Institute in Mexico, the Haliburton School of Fine Art in Ontario, and in Kenya.

She has been in numerous solo and juried group shows and has won a number of awards in the Toronto Watercolor shows, Aurora Art shows, Central and East Central Art shows and received a scholarship from the Ontario Arts Council. Evangeline is a signature member of the Toronto Watercolor Society and a former member of the Arts and Letters Club. Her work is represented in several galleries and in private collections across North America, England, Europe, Japan, and Australia. Evangeline is also an instructor in art. Recently she served as a juror for 2 shows.

Evangeline lives with her family in King City. Email: efmunns@gmail.com

Ivanka Pipinikova has been an artist since she first started drawing and painting as a child. In school, she used to participate in competitions, and won several awards in recognition of her artistic talent. Many years later, Ivanka found herself rediscovering her love of creating art when she signed up for oil painting classes with Vladimir Ribatchok in 2009. She hasn’t stopped painting since.

She is an artist member of Willowdale Group of Artists since 2011. Her paintings were chosen to be on display at the Annual Spring Juried Art Shows every year since 2012. Other shows include Annual Fall shows and Sunnybrook Hospital art show. In 2014, she joined the Kingcraft Studio. She became an artist member of King City ASK in 2014 and she has been taking part in ASK Studio Tour every year since 2014. In 2015 she joined SOYRA and has been participating with her art in the annual shows at the Aurora Cultural Centre.

For the last three years, her artwork has been chosen for the Aurora Town Hall juried shows. In 2018 and 2019 she took part in North York Visual Arts Fall Show. She mainly paints with oils, but she is continuously exploring and experimenting with other mediums. Constantly growing and evolving as an artist, Ivanka aims to create beautiful, impactful art that convey the feeling and mood of a moment in a way that the viewer can become a part of it. Website: ivankampblog.wordpress.com.

Lucy Quin’s work is described as Vibrant, realistic, original oil paintings.

“My passion for painting is rooted in nature and the fascination I have for light and shade. That has drawn me to paint through my senses to share what I’m feeling.”

Lucy Quin finds inspiration in the endless wonder of the seasons and the beautiful scenery that Canada offers.

From Ontario farm fields and Provincial Parks to the east and west coast, visual artist Lucy Quin is enchanted by Canadian landscape. Canadian seasons were for her a new road and have had a dramatic impact on the direction she has taken as an artist. She prefers to paint in the classic style used by Tonalist/Luminist artists, with a contemporary approach that combined with the spirituality she finds in nature allows her to create works that are mood evoking and timeless. Website: www.lucyquin.com.

After exploring traditional quilt blocks for 20+ years, Kathleen Rodgers became interested in creating fibre art designs based on colour and shape for art quilts, table runners and lap quilts using her own hand-dyed and hand painted fabrics and batiks. She has participated in group fibre art exhibits for several years, including the International Women’s Day Show (OMAH) and the Fibre Content traveling exhibit.

She had her first solo show at Burr House Gallery and Tearoom in November 2019. Website: www.kathleenrodgersartisan.ca.

If you are looking for something to do in April after a long cold winter, visit some art studios virtually to support the local artists and artisans. Some artists offer classes so it may be an opportunity to try something new! Who knows, maybe one day you will be participating in a studio tour!

The artists look forward to “seeing” you and sharing their work with you on this year’s Studio Tour King 2021. We hope to be an in-person event in 2022!

Readers Comments (0)