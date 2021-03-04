YFC Highlands hosts virtual 2021 Winter Gala

By Sam Odrowski

Youth for Christ (YFC) Highlands is again hosting its annual Winter Gala, this year as a virtual, three-part event.

Instead of joining together in-person as attendees of the gala normally would, there’s food available for pickup, courtesy of Teen Ranch and an exciting online performance featuring local musicians.

The gala is capped off with a silent auction, which runs until March 15 and is available at: mobilbid.co/o/574/en/user/magic_links/new.

“We’ve had to be a little bit creative this year… but we actually have done very well with the dinner pick up aspect of it, which is awesome. We ended up getting I think over 300 dinner orders,” said Carley Walkinshaw, who helped organize the Winter Gala.

The silent auction features a total of 60 items, with lots of variety and many local companies have donated to help make it possible. There’s everything from a car detailing to a bouquet of flowers or a one-hour ticket to Far Shot in Orangeville, which offers axe and knife throwing or archery.

The highly anticipated, online musical performance features performers who are all local to the Dufferin area, including one young adult who participated in YFC Highlands programs as a youth.

The event is a fundraiser in support of YFC Highlands, a Christian youth centre that offers drop-in services and targeted programming. The not-for-profit organization provides mental and emotional support to kids who may be struggling, as well. They run a 24-hour chat with licensed professionals who can help counsel youth through difficult situations they may be facing.

“There’s lots of volunteers and staff that are all really awesome and have made incredible relationships with lots of youth in Orangeville. The work they’re doing is really great,” Walkinshaw noted.

“We all know what it’s like going through high school, so having a program like this where they can kind of give brighter futures to a lot of kids that might not have a bright future is so encouraging,” she added. “It’s definitely pulled on my heartstrings and that’s why I’m involved, because of the amazing work that they do.”

To learn more about the event and how to register, visit: yfc.ca/highlands/event/winter-gala-registration/ and follow the links.

