York United’s attention to South American talent could be a game changer

December 22, 2020

Written By ROBERT BELARDI

Every soccer culture has their niche.

There’s a method to the madness. A wick to the candle. The Italians are known for goalkeeping and defence. The Germans are known for tactical dominance and proficiency. The French produce some of the finest midfielders in the world and the Brazilians, well, although they attack like wildfire, they also know how to defend.

So, when management personnel gather in the boardroom over freshly brewed coffee, there’s always one question that looms above all of their heads like an animated bubble in a comic book: who do we want?

That is usually answered, corresponding to the club’s values and identity. Managing Consultant Angus McNab addressed these fine margins of conversation a few weeks ago while unveiling the club’s new crest. It was important to him, and rightfully so.

And one answer York United fans received last week was loud and clear. The club has been keeping an eye on South American players and, most particularly, domestic leagues in Colombia.

“I feel that it offers phenomenal value and there are a larger proportion of young talents that would be realistic targets for us in both the 1st and 2nd divisions than in other competitions in South America,” McNab said in York United’s statement last week.

The club announced their first signing under the new brand.

Midfielder Sebastian Gutierrez arrives from Llaneros in Primera B; Colombia’s second division of soccer.

Colombia, much like its South American neighbours, have predicated their system on attacking football. Players, such as Radamel Falcao, James Rodriguez and Duvan Zapata are forwards from the nation with a keen eye for goals.

York also signed Lisandro Cabrera not too long ago. The Argentine spent some time in Colombia and Argentina before securing a move to York United.

The 23-year-old Gutierrez, Cabrera, Brazilian William Wallace and Argentine Mateo Hernandez will provide the attacking element the club is looking for.

In the Island Games last year, York struggled to finish clinical chances. Out of their eight goals scored in the competition, only two goals were from open play.

Thankfully, fans have the opportunity to see video of how Gutierrez plays. Being from a second division in a country like Colombia, it is quite difficult for soccer fans to truly know what kind of player you are getting.

Head to YouTube and search “Sebastian Gutierrez Futbol Pro” to see his highlight reel.

You’ll see his tenacity in the midfield. The ability to use his offensive prowess to burst through midfielders and defenders to create a chance that the naked eye wouldn’t see.

He has an exquisite touch from free kicks and vision that can open up the game.

McNab never completely classified what the York United values were, but if some moves have made any indication, these South American acquisitions can develop a strong argument this is the influence he might want to draw in the roster along with a one German player, one Spanish player and the rest of the group straight from Canada.

All foreign acquisitions compliment a dominant Canadian roster.

Gutierrez said he is excited to join York United and intends to be a fundamental part of the new era of the club moving forward.

The contract is a deal through 2021 with an option to extend for two more seasons.

