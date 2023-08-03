General News

Two new clubhouses, on-site accommodations coming to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley

August 3, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Construction is part of golf facility’s “Home of Canadian Golf” project

By Zachary Roman

Major construction is underway at a golf course in Alton.

On July 28, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley announced it was expanding with a “play and stay” project. The course said it will be the first of its kind in the Greater Toronto Area and give guests a chance to combine their love of golf with a relaxing vacation stay. 

There are two new clubhouses being built on the Osprey Valley grounds. The first clubhouse is intentionally designed to look like a modern interpretation of a traditional Ontario barn structure. A second, smaller clubhouse is also using the “modern farmhouse” design but will be a more intimate venue that Osprey Valley said will be great for weddings and other events.

On-site accommodations are also being built at Osprey Valley. Ontario-based Flat Iron Building Group and Hicks Design Studio are collaborating on the building project. 

A grand opening of the new amenities is expected to take place in 2024.

Last summer, on July 20, Golf Canada and Osprey Valley announced that Golf Canada’s headquarters would be moving to Osprey Valley. Alongside Golf Canada, Golf Ontario and the Club Management Association of Canada will be moving their headquarters to the Alton location. 

The Canadian Golf Hall of Fame and Museum, a free and publicly accessible putting green and indoor high-performance golf centre, will also be coming to the Osprey Valley grounds. 

Additionally, the national headquarters of First Tee Canada will be moving to Osprey Valley. First Tee Canada is a youth development organization launched in 2021, designed to increase access to golf for kids from diverse backgrounds.



         

