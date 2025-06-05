TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley ready to receive the RBC Canadian Open as 156 top golfers compete in Caledon

By Jim Stewart

The prestigious RBC Canadian Open rolls into Caledon this week.

The North Course of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will host 156 of the world’s top golfers vying for a purse of $9.8M (USD).

The international field of competitors will be cut down to 70 players and ties after 36 holes of play on Thursday and Friday.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, the 2024 Canadian Open champion, is back to defend his title.

MacIntyre’s tee time on Thursday is 12:55 p.m. The reigning champ will be teamed with the engaging Shane Lowry and top-performing Canadian Corey Conners from Listowel, ON.

An impressive slate of Canadians—21 in total—will tee it up at TPC Toronto, including 2023 Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor, Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson, Ben Silverman, and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

Weir will be teeing off at 7:07 a.m. from the 10th Tee with Silverman and Chan Kim. Swensson gets away at 7:29 a.m. off the 1st Tee with playing partners Matthieu Pavon and Aaron Wise.

Notably, the all-Canadian contingent comprised of Taylor, Pendrith, and Hughes will fire their first drives of the day from the 10th tee at 7:29 a.m.

Fan favorite Rory McIlroy—teamed with Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton—will tee off at 7:40 a.m. from the North Course’s 10th tee.

Other notable Canadians teeing it up at the 2025 Open are David Hearn (1:28 p.m. off the 1st Tee), Hadwin (12:44 p.m. off the 1st Tee), and Roger Sloan (6:45 a.m. off the 10th Tee).

The address of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is 19131 Main Street, Caledon. For more information about tickets for The Canadian Open, visit www.rbccanadianopen.com. For the full schedule of tournament events, visit www.rbccanadianopen.com/schedule/

For full coverage of the Canadian Open, check out next week’s edition of The Citizen.

