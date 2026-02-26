Something new is brewing in Bolton with Renewed Hope

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

After first establishing itself in the Caledon community through its Mobile Mercy Units (MMU) back in October, Renewed Hope has been making its mark.

Whether through their MMUs or their turkey drives around Christmas time, the Caledon community has felt the impact of Renewed Hope charity in just a matter of months.

During that time, Renewed Hope has been looking for a home right here in the heart of Downtown Bolton.

And now, they’ve found one.

Located at 55 Queen Street North in Bolton, at the former Hill View Estates, Renewed Hope is slowly but surely setting up its new headquarters.

While they’re not ready to release what they’re bringing to the community just yet, Renewed Hope told the Citizen it will be a hub truly focused on the community.

“We want it to be a place where the community can come together and gather,” says Tim, with Renewed Hope.

Not only will this hub be a gathering place, but Renewed Hope also says it will be a supportive network for everyone in Caledon.

“A true hotspot,” adds Margarida with Renewed Hope.

“It is real people helping real people,” says Tim.

Renewed Hope has been a charity supporting people for over 25 years.

And, in 2024, they officially became a registered charity, which Tim says was not just for the sake of donors but for the benefit of the community.

He says at Renewed Hope, they run off heart for the community, trying to meet people where they are.

Their MMUs have been travelling through Caledon to bring their resources directly to residents, dropping off warm clothes, food and essential aid.

At Renewed Hope, they say that when they recognize a need, they’re able to partner with local ambassadors in the area and their team to help, whether it’s through clothing, food distribution, or other initiatives.

Within the next month, Renewed Hope wants the community to keep an eye out for the newest hub coming to Downtown Bolton.

Readers Comments (0)