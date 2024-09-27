Letters

Skunk at a Garden Party

September 27, 2024   ·   0 Comments

BY SHERALYN ROMAN

Actively encouraging residents to come out and take part in democracy, in guiding the future of our community, is something that has been covered in this space before. One group in particular (Forks of the Credit Preservation Group FCGP) has been doing it well for some time now. Recently, at a packed Council meeting, with many more residents spilling into the overflow area, the importance of this group’s efforts and the collective community voice was loud and clear. Unfortunately, while an encouraging sign, and I’d like to hope an influential one, for this audience member, the loudest voice of all seemed to be the thinly veiled threat spoken by the self-proclaimed “skunk at the garden party.” 

By now, unless you’ve been living under a rock (the kind of rock the Brazilian firm Votorantim wants to blast to kingdom come) you’ll know what I am talking about. A public meeting to roll out proposed new aggregate policies took place last week, meant to be forward-thinking, environmentally responsible and to be policies that pave the way (irony intended) for future responsible aggregate extraction. I’m not sure there is ever a way to “responsibly” source an excess of aggregate when we already have multiple pits and quarries dotting the Caledon landscape, particularly a quarry that proposes to blast below the water table, but nonetheless, that’s what residents and Council had gathered to hear more about.

There is much to be written about the aggregate policy and no doubt my formally trained journalism colleagues will do so. Here’s what stood out for me: at least initially, there was talk of some amendments that suggest hope for more sound policy and planning is on the horizon, but upon deeper reflection, I’m just not sure that’s the case. Many of the delegates, including those from FCPG, expressed concerns that the draft policy around air quality is not clear enough, and that when it comes to water (with some area homes at risk of losing their well water supply and various of our watersheds and species within them at risk) the use of policy language that states aggregate operators would be held “to an appropriate standard” is clearly not specific enough. In my opinion, perhaps even purposefully vague.

Delegates like Tony Sevelka spoke at length about the dangers of flyrock and the fact that no licence is required for those in charge of blasting. That seems about right for a process that involves ammonium nitrate and fuel oil that is capable of producing thousands of tons of broken stone at any one time. Yes, I am being sarcastic. Further concerns were expressed around the increased volume of truck traffic on already overcrowded, single-lane roads like Charleston Sideroad, never designed for truck traffic in the first place and further, on Highway 10 which already sees well over 3,000 trucks per day. OPP statistics have verified a significant increase in traffic accidents has already occurred – what happens when yet more gravel trucks are on the road? Sure, the proposed new policy references the construction of “alternate routes,” and by-passes, but the consultant himself, during his presentation of the proposed new policies, remarked, “but those will be expensive to build.” Two thoughts come to mind; charge a road tax to the industry who need the trucks to transport their goods and/or if we’re really all that concerned about costs – how do you place a value on human life when lost to a tragic accident with a gravel truck?

Most of all, however, what raised the ire of myself and others, was the self-proclaimed “skunk at a garden party,” who delegated at length on behalf of the aggregate industry. Accusing area residents of “dismissing aggregate because you already have a house,” while trying to greenwash us into believing yet more aggregate in Caledon is good for the environment because it represents “close to market aggregate extraction,” (presumably inferring less travel time/gas emissions or other so called environmentally friendly outcomes) is demeaning and dismissive. It assumes this is a simple case of “NIMBYism” rather than representative of a careful, well-researched and coordinated effort by a group of dedicated residents concerned about the long-term environmental, species at risk and human costs of increasing aggregate capacity.

His other comments included a reminder to Caledon Council and residents of how much the aggregate industry “contributes to the Caledon budget” (one figure quoted was a mere $1.5 million) and there was certainly no reference to how many millions are taken in profit and not re-invested into the community.

Worse still, to this observer, was the comment that whatever action Caledon might attempt to take would have a trickle down impact on other municipalities across the province (that could be a good thing, no?) followed by the thinly veiled threat that the aggregate industry “would not allow” Caledon to subvert the Province. The implication was clear to listeners that any effort made by our local Council to enact measures contrary to the rest of the Province would be fought by the industry and overruled at the Provincial level. When it looks like a skunk, smells like a skunk and spreads malodorous vile like a skunk, rest assured it’s a skunk at a garden party indeed. 

One last comment of note. Those engaged in current aggregate extraction taking place throughout Caledon have “unlimited extraction rights,” meaning there is no end in sight to their pits and quarries and their ability to continue mining them. Another delegate, Nicola Ross, pointed out there is a current application by Lafarge (a pit already in existence) to expand their efforts resulting, conservatively, in an increase of 400+ more trucks on area roads each day. That’s just one application, from just one of the 20+ existing licensed pits/quarries already operating in Caledon and before any consideration of the Votorantim application! It’s numerically absurd and the statistics further suggest we already have 13x more aggregate that we will conceivably need over the next 100 years. Tell me again why we need a blasting quarry?



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Concerns about Caledon’s proposed new aggregate policies raised at public meeting

Residents share desire for clear, prescriptive, and science-based policies By Zachary Roman Caledon will soon have new aggregate extraction policies, and some residents have raised ...

Residents encouraged to test their smoke alarms this Saturday

By Zachary Roman Caledon residents are encouraged to keep fire safety top of mind this weekend. This Saturday, September 28, is “Test Your Smoke Alarm ...

Stories Unmasked: Caledon Community Services announces theme of annual gala

By Zachary Roman A major charity event is coming soon.  On November 29, Caledon Community Services (CCS) will host its annual Home for the Holidays ...

Caledon Concert Band hosting special 50th anniversary concert

By Zachary Roman A local concert band is celebrating its rich history with a special performance.  On October 26, the Caledon Concert Band will host ...

Hockey legend Angela James attends book signing in Caledon East

By Zachary Roman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon residents had the chance to meet hockey royalty last week.  On September 18, four-time world champion hockey ...

Town of Caledon kicks off Culture Days with flag raising at Town Hall

By Zachary Roman It’s time to celebrate arts and culture in Caledon.  On September 20, Caledon Mayor Annette Groves proclaimed September 20 to October 13 ...

The Railway Flower: Local author releases fourth book

The fourth installment in Lisa Oatway’s Blue Crescent Moon series is out now By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Teaching children about Canada’s history ...

Bolton Kin recognize Kin of the Year

Kin of the Year Award is given to someone who exemplifies the values of Kin By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Bolton woman ...

Culture Days coming to Caledon this weekend with dozens of events

Nearly 100 events happening during weeks-long celebration of arts and culture By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon is celebrating arts and culture like never ...

Local dancers to compete in CNE’s Rising Star competition

By ZACHARY ROMAN Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A dance group made up of performers from Caledon and Brampton will soon showcase their talents in a ...

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support