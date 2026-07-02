SHOOTING INVESTIGATION ON BAMBI TRAIL

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon OPP are currently investigating a shooting incident in the Town of Caledon.

“On Wednesday, June 24, 2026, at approximately 2:15 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on Bambi Trail,” say Police. “No injuries were reported as a result of the incident. A white sedan was observed leaving the area at a high rate of speed following the incident.

“Investigators believe this is a targeted incident. The OPP urges community members to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity to the police.”

This investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit.

Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

SEVERAL CHARGES LAID IN STOLEN VEHICLE INCIDENT

Officers from the Caledon OPPP have laid several criminal charges following an incident where a stolen vehicle was recovered in the Town of Caledon.

“On Saturday, June 27, 2026 at approximately 10:50 p.m. officer responded to a call for suspicious activity at an address on Coleraine Drive,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers observed a vehicle leaving the location and police attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled and lost control a short distance away at which time the driver was arrested. Two occupants of the vehicle were arrested a short distance away. The vehicle was found to have been reported as stolen from another jurisdiction.

Three Brampton residents are facing numerous charges:

Lovepreet Singh, 29, been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000;

Flight From Police;

Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle;

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited.

The charges have not been proven.

Dilraj Dhillon, 26, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The charge has not been proven.

Harjet Dhillon, 29, has been charged with:

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The charge has not been proven.

The accused were held for a bail hearing in Orangeville Provincial Court on June 28, 2026.

DRUGS SEIZED

The OPP-led Provincial Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), in partnership with the Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS), have seized 46 kg of suspected cocaine as part of a multi-jurisdictional drug trafficking investigation.

“In March 2026, following information received from the Sûreté du Québec, the OPP PGNG initiated an investigation into suspected drug trafficking between Ontario and Québec,” say Police. “Through the investigation, officers identified a drug trafficking network operating in the Greater Toronto Area, including individuals in Halton Region.”

On Thursday, June 4, 2026, five search warrants were executed on residences in Acton, Georgetown, Erin and Oshawa by members from:

OPP PGNG;

OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau;

Wellington County and 407 OPP detachments;

HRPS Drugs and Organized Crime Unit;

Durham Regional Police Service Gun and Gang Unit.

As a result of the investigation, officers seized the following with approximate quantities:

46 kg suspected cocaine;

400 bottles of liquid codeine (100ml)1,400 oxycodone 80 mg tablets;

2,500 oxycodone 5 mg tablets;

Six bottles of liquid hydrocodone (500ml)

Cell phones

A quantity of Canadian currency

The estimated street value of the drugs seized is $4.7 million.

Stephen Hunter, 34, of Acton, is charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) and Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, s. 354(1) CC;

Trafficking – cocaine, s. 5(1) CDSA;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone, s. 5(2) CDSA.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Milton on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Daniel Blight, 32, of Georgetown, is charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, s. 5(2) CDSA;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – codeine, s. 5(2) CDSA

The charges have not been proven.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Milton on Friday, July 10, 2026.

Austin Huxter, 32, of Oshawa, and Andrea Huxter, 32, of Oshawa are each charged with:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – oxycodone, s. 5(2) CDSA;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – codeine, s. 5(2) CDSA.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Milton on Friday, July 17, 2026.

Anyone with any information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illicit drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

“The OPP-led PGNG is dedicated to disrupting criminal street gang activity through intelligence-led, multijurisdictional drug trafficking investigations and reducing the number of illegal firearms in the province of Ontario. The PGNG is comprised of members from 20 police services in both Ontario and Québec as well as the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.”

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