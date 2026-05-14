SERIOUS COLLISIONS UNDER INVESTIGATION

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Caledon OPP is investigating two serious collisions that occurred on Highways 9 and 10 last week.

“On May 6, 2026, at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 9, between Highway 50 and Duffy’s Lane, in the Town of Caledon, involving a transport truck and a sedan,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, the driver of the sedan was transported to hospital suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“Highway 9 between Highway 50 and Humber Station Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team assisted with the investigation.

“On Saturday, May 9, 2026, at approximately 6:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to a single vehicle on Highway 10 north of Olde Base Line Road. Upon arriving officers found the driver of the vehicle had been ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle was transported to a trauma centre in serious condition.

“Highway 10 between Olde Base Line Road and The Grange Sideroad was closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management & Enforcement (TIME) Team assisted with the investigation.”

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid numerous charges against an individual following a recent warrant execution.

“In April 2026, the Caledon CSCU entered into a drug trafficking investigation,” say Police. “With the assistance of Collingwood and Orillia CSCU’s, a search warrant was executed upon a residence and a vehicle in the City of Brampton.

“Officers seized approximately 116 grams of opium, Canadian currency, and items consistent with the sale and trafficking of drugs, including cell phones, digital scales, and packaging materials.”

As a result of the investigation, Puneetpal Singh, 23, of Brampton, was charged with:

Trafficking in a Schedule I substance – Opioid – two counts;

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – Opioid;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton at a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, you can report it to Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

STOLEN VEHICLES RECOVERED

Members of the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have recovered four stolen vehicles following a search warrant.

“On April 29, 2026, officers from the Caledon OPP received information regarding a stolen vehicle being located at a residential property in Alton, within the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Later that evening, a search warrant was executed by the Caledon CSCU, which resulted in the seizure of four stolen vehicles, with a total value of approximately $235,000 (CAD). Vehicle master keys, fraudulent vehicle identification number (VIN) stickers, 9mm ammunition, and other forensic evidence was also seized as a result.”

This investigation remains ongoing. For anyone with information regarding high value stolen property, please contact the Caledon OPP CSCU at (905) 584-2241. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

VICTIMS & SURVIVORS OF CRIME WEEK

During Victims and Survivors of Crime Week (May 10-16, 2026), the Ontario Provincial Police recognize the strength and resilience of victims and survivors, while acknowledging the dedication of individuals who work tirelessly to support those impacted by crime.

“Across Ontario, the OPP works closely with Victim Services personnel and communitybased partners to provide timely, traumainformed assistance to individuals and families during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. These partnerships rely on committed professionals and volunteers whose compassion and expertise help bridge the gap between emergency response and longterm recovery.

“On May 14, Central Region OPP, alongside Victim Service community partners, will recognize individuals whose contributions and commitment have positively impacted communities throughout the region. This event provides an opportunity to recognize Victim Services workers, OPP members, and dedicated community members and organizations who have gone above and beyond in supporting victims and strengthening our communities.”

OPP members are often the first point of contact for victims and survivors. Through collaboration with Victim Services professionals and volunteers, the OPP helps ensure support extends beyond the initial police response. This collective approach reflects a shared commitment to victimcentred policing, compassion and community safety. Victims and Survivors of Crime Week also serves as an opportunity to recognize the people who, through their daily work, help victims navigate the aftermath of crime and access the support they need to move forward.

For information about victim supports available in your community, individuals are encouraged to contact local Victim Services organizations or visit Ontario.ca/VictimServices.

SEXUAL VIOLENCE AWARENESS MONTH

Sexual assault centres and community partners have dedicated decades of work to raising awareness about sexual violence and supporting survivors.

This month, Caledon OPP, Caledon Dufferin Victim Services, Sexual Assault Advisory Committee Caledon/Dufferin, and Family Transition Place, and other members of the Ontario Coalition of Rape Crisis Centres (OCRCC) are coming together to highlight ongoing efforts and strengthen prevention initiatives.

This year’s focus emphasizes a #SurvivorsFirst approach, prioritizing survivor-centered care, community education, and proactive violence prevention strategies.

The Town of Caledon’s proclamation recognizes the importance of collective action in addressing sexual violence, amplifying survivor voices, and fostering safer, more informed communities.

Support is Available

If you or someone you know needs support, confidential services are available: Call: 1-800-265-9178

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

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