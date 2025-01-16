Seniors enjoy annual social event hosted by Mayfield Secondary School students

Event has been running for 42 years

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A longstanding tradition at Mayfield Secondary School continues.

On December 4, students and staff at Mayfield Secondary School welcomed local seniors for the 42nd Annual Senior Citizens Social.

Guests from Caledon and Brampton enjoyed sweet treats and hot chocolate while watching an hour of amazing performances from Mayfield students. There were performances from jazz bands, choirs, improv troupes, and dance and vocal groups.

According to the Peel District School Board (PDSB), the event emphasized the importance of bridging generational gaps.

Student organizers said the event fostered mutual respect, understanding, and a sense of community.

Branujah, a Grade 12 student at Mayfield, said as someone whose grandparents do not live in Canada, the event allowed them to support and bring cheer to others in the Mayfield community while keeping their grandparents in mind.

The Senior Citizens Social at Mayfield was first organized in 1982 by Peggy O’Donoghue and Elgin Krueger, with a goal of strengthening ties between the school and the surrounding community.

The event has grown much over the years and some guests have been attending the event for over 30 years.

Krueger said the Senior Citizens Social is an amazing example of the caring and sharing philosophy of Mayfield Secondary School and the community it serves.

Nellie Jagdeo, an employee at Greenway Retirement Village, said the village’s residents look forward to the social event every year.

“It brings back wonderful memories of their own school days. Some of our residents are even proud grandparents or great-grandparents of students that attend Mayfield. It is truly one of the highlights of their holiday season,” said Jagdeo.

Local seniors Barbara and Doug Storey said they were delighted to watch the performances from talented students; another guest Nancy Moon said the warm welcome she received brightened her day.

Rahama, a Grade 11 student at Mayfield, said they enjoyed spending time with seniors and giving back.

Grade 12 student Lily shared a similar sentiment.

“I personally like helping people out and when I volunteered for this event it was very enjoyable, the Mayfield Jazz, Improv, and dance program performed, and it was amazing. Lots of the seniors said they loved the show and said our school was really talented which is so true,” said Lily.

