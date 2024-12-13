Season to the Bone: New restaurant opens in Bolton

Current & Past Articles » General News

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A new restaurant serving delicious Jamaican cuisine has opened in Bolton.

On December 7, Season to the Bone, located in the Royal Courtyards in Downtown Bolton, officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

Cameille Clarke-Maxwell and Andre Maxwell are co-owners of the restaurant.

The husband-and-wife duo were joined at the ribbon-cutting ceremony by friends and family, members of the Bolton business community, Caledon Chamber of Commerce, and Town of Caledon Councillors. 

Clarke-Maxwell said owning her own restaurant has been a dream since childhood. 

“When I cook, I am relaxed and I feel at ease,” she said. “God gave me the gift of cooking… it is a passion of mine. You can taste it in my food, it is cooked with love and intensity.”

Season to the Bone began as a catering company, and it’s been around for a few years in the Bolton community, dishing out good eats at community events and catering events of all sizes. 

Clarke-Maxwell said she kept hearing requests for Season to the Bone to open a restaurant, and when a suitable location came up she took the jump and decided to open a physical location. 

Having a grand opening ceremony for Season to the Bone was an overwhelmingly positive experience for Clarke-Maxwell. 

“Bolton has been amazing to us… Bolton has a very sacred place in my heart because the welcoming has been so great and I feel so entwined in the community,” she said. “All our staff are from Bolton… we try our best to be integrated with the community because if we’re in the community, we have to give back to the community.”

Season to the Bone works with children with special needs, and is involved with local schools for co-op programs.

Those interested in learning more about Season to the Bone can check out its website, seasontothebone.ca, or stop in at 18 King Street East, Unit M10.

“We have such a passion for our restaurant… I’m very big on community service and customer service,” said Clarke-Maxwell.



         

