Run for Caledon held by Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association

By ZACHARY ROMAN

A recent charity run raised funds for a Caledon non-profit. 

On October 12, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association hosted the “Run for Caledon” in support of Cassie’s Place, a home away from home for individuals with developmental disabilities. 

The run was held on the track at Humberview Secondary School in Bolton. Over 70 people attended the run, including Regional Councillor Mario Russo.

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association is the largest Muslim youth association in Canada; it has thousands of members. It hosts charity runs all across Canada to support the communities its association members live in. 

Hassaan Shahid is a proud member of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association and underscored the importance of serving community.

“The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association, we’re engaged in these charitable activities based on the teachings of Islam,” said Shahid. “This is what was taught to us by the Prophet Muhammad, peace be upon him, to serve humanity and to give back to those who are less fortunate, to do all these humanitarian initiatives to serve the community.”

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association heard about the great work Cassie’s Place does in the Caledon community and that is why it chose to support Cassie’s Place with this year’s run.



         

