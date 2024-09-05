Current & Past Articles » General News

Residents learn “watts” new in the world of electric vehicles at Electrify Caledon

September 5, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Event held outside the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Caledon chapter of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Society, ecoCaledon, and Town of Caledon recently held an event titled “Electrify Caledon” outside the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness in Bolton. 

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was the second Electrify Caledon event ever held, with the first being held in 2022. 

Attendees were able to learn all about the world of EVs at various information sessions, enjoyed a barbeque lunch provided by Bolton Rotary, and even test drive EVs from a variety of local dealerships.

Lucrezia Chiappetta, co-chair of ecoCaledon, said it’s important for people to focus on climate solutions on a large scale — but also on things they can do themselves. 

“We all know that there’s these really large climate solutions that are going to need government involvement and policy, but there are certainly so many different solutions that residents can take on themselves at home and transportation is definitely one of those. That’s why we like to team up with the Electric Vehicle Society and promote energy efficient vehicles, completely electric vehicles, transit and things like that,” she said. 

Chiappetta said the people that came out to the event seemed really interested in EVs and were seriously considering getting one.

“This is obviously not something that is new to them. They’re very close to making their purchase of an electric vehicle. So, this was just an opportunity for them to talk to a couple of different manufacturers and talk to electric vehicle owners to get the day-to-day experience. So you could tell that they were very serious about making an EV their next vehicle purchase,” she said.



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
