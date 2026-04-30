Proposed by-law amendments target 24/7 vibration and nuisance concerns

April 30, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A proposed by-law amendment, years in the making, has once again circled back to Council regarding the regulation of vibrations and nuisances.

During the April 28th Council meeting, Councillor Christina Early tabled a motion for Staff to amend the proposed vibrations and nuisances by-law by increasing the provisions.

Early shared during the meeting that a similar motion was originally tabled by Mayor Annette Groves back in 2024 and referred at that time.

Early’s motion directs Staff to review and report back by June 2026 on various increases in provisions to the by-law, including hours and standards.

The provisions include expanding the scope of the by-law to prohibit nuisances and vibrations likely to disturb inhabitants “24 hours a day, 7 days a week, rather than only during designated nighttime hours,” as well as establishing a maximum Peak Particle Velocity (PPV) limit of 2.0 mm/s for all vibrations originating from industrial, fill, and aggregate extraction operations

A provision regarding boundary-based measurement that would require compliance with the 2.0 mm/s PPV limit to be measured at the boundary line of the parcel on which blasting or other industrial activity occurs.

“For greater certainty, no vibration exceeding 2.0 mm/s PPV shall be permitted to cross the property boundary or be experienced on any neighbouring lands within the Town of Caledon,” it states.

Finally, a provision ensuring that any such amendment undergoes a formal public consultation process, allowing affected landowners and community groups to provide technical input.

Early credits community advocate Tony Sevelka for his advocacy regarding the amendment of the Town’s vibrations and nuisances by‑law.

During the meeting, Town Staff stated they have a new noise by-law being introduced that will repeal both the existing noise by-law and the nuisance by-law, which is “imminent.”

Staff says the new noise by-law will include references to vibration as part of the prohibitions, but it is currently not specific about vibration levels.

The challenge was said to be from an enforcement perspective, with difficulties in measuring vibration when it’s no longer happening.

“What we’re proposing coming through the new by-law is probably a broad power that we’re hoping will speak to vibration complaints. It does not, as currently drafted, go as far as measurements and getting down to that level of granularity,” says staff. “But certainly when we bring it forward to you, it’s open to this Council to give us direction on how you’d like to see us proceed with that.”

Councillor Mario Russo added his support for the motion and put forward an amendment with new provisions.

His amendment addressed the installation of vibration-monitoring devices on the property where blasting or industrial activity occurs, and that exceedances of the 2.0 mm/s PPV limit would not go unmonitored.

It will also entail mandatory monitoring and reporting, requiring continuous or event-based vibration monitoring, with results submitted to the Town within a defined timeframe and made available to the public through an online reporting platform.

Finally, all vibration monitoring is conducted by an independent third-party consultant retained by the Town and paid for by the operator.

The motion was amended and passed, and Town Staff will review and report back in June on their findings.

Readers Comments (0)