Peel Region Council seeking committee members

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On Nov. 2, applications opened for Peel Region Council Committees for residents in the Peel Region interested in becoming committee members.

Those interested will be able to apply to three committees for the term that runs from 2026 to 2030.

The role of committee members will be to help shape decisions that impact the community. Members will bring valuable local knowledge and diverse perspectives to help review important issues, provide advice and support informed decision-making by council.

Applications will be open from now until Friday, Nov. 27.

There are a total of at least 13 spots available between three different committees.

Regional Council committees provide information and recommendations to Council on programs, services, policies, and community priorities within their mandate. Community members serve in an advisory role and help ensure decisions reflect the needs and perspectives of Peel residents.

The positions included are listed below.

• Audit and Risk Committee: Two community member positions.

• Accessibility Advisory Committee: A minimum of seven community member positions, including two group or organizational representatives that act on behalf of persons with disabilities residing in Peel Region.

• Diversity, Equity and Anti-Racism Committee: Four community member positions.

The term for these positions will last until Nov. 14, 2030.

Those who are interested in applying to be a community member must be eligible and meet all the requirements.

1. Be a Canadian citizen.

2. Be 18 years of age or older.

3. Be a resident, owner or tenant in Peel (Brampton, Caledon, and/or Mississauga).

4. Not be employed by Peel Region, the City of Mississauga, the City of Brampton or the Town of Caledon.

5. Not be an elected official of Regional Council or of a municipality in Peel region

Interested applicants must apply by completing an online application. While open to all who meet the criteria, some committees may have additional qualifications that are needed.

Those who have previously served as committee members are eligible to apply again, as there is no limit to the number of terms community members can serve.

To submit an application, please visit https://peelregion.ca/about/serve-on-public-committee

For more information about Peel Region’s different committees, visit:https://peelregion.ca/about/council/committees-boards/committees-advisory-boards

Readers Comments (0)