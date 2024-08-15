Peel launches fund for Black-led, focused and serving organizations

August 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

Regional staff and councillors celebrate launch of fund

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Peel has launched a new fund to support B3 organizations in the region.

B3 stands for Black-led, Black-focused and Black-serving. The Region of Peel’s B3 Fund was officially launched on July 17 and is now available to eligible organizations.

According to the Region of Peel, the fund was launched at a vibrant event attended by over 80 representatives from B3 organizations, Region of Peel staff, and municipal partners.

“The event highlighted the community’s collective commitment to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion and was a resounding success,” said the Region in a media release.

The B3 Fund’s framework was made in partnership with the B3 advisory board — a group of 12 Black executive directors in Peel. The board featured representation from numerous community-based social service agencies.

“The B3 Fund aims to foster measurable changes within B3 organizations, networks, and grassroots groups, providing them with the resources and supports needed to thrive,” reads the release.

The fund is part of Peel’s Community Investment Program, which provides grants for non-profits so they can better deliver human and social services.

Mississauga’s Ward 9 Councillor Martin Reid said he’s elated the B3 funding framework has come to Peel.

“It shows our leadership. It shows our ability to be first out of the gate. It shows our courage to continue to support the Black community after the trend has faded,” said Reid. “Peel is one of the most diverse municipalities in the country. It is evident that when you take care of the Black community, you take care of every other community that has ever been ‘othered’ in Peel Region. We hold the door open for everybody with this B3 funding framework.”

Juliet Jackson is Peel’s director of culture and inclusion. She said the launch of the B3 Fund is a significant milestone in Peel’s diversity, equity and inclusion journey.

“The B3 Fund is crucial for supporting Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving organizations in Peel Region, and responds to historical funding disparities from all levels of government,” said Jackson. “We are proud to provide the necessary resources and support to foster measurable change within our community.”

Jason Hastings, a Planning and Partnership Director with Peel Region, said Peel is confident the B3 Fund will have a meaningful and positive impact on the lives of Black Peel residents.

“Occasionally, we are lucky enough to be part of something truly impactful. I had the privilege of participating in the successful launch of Peel’s inaugural B3 Fund. This fund, dedicated to supporting Black-led, Black-focused, and Black-serving community agencies, marks a significant milestone for our region,” said Hastings.

More information about the B3 Fund and Peel’s Community Investment Program can be found online at: www.peelregion.ca/community-investments/

The deadline to apply for Peel’s 2024 B3 Fund is August 21.

