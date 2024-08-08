Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives hosting series of summer activities

Current & Past Articles » General News

Families can get a free pass to PAMA with their library card

By ZACHARY ROMAN

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

There’s lots of things to do at Peel’s local museum and art gallery.

During August, the Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) has a number of events planned. 

PAMA and Brampton Animal Services have a new partnership that will see Brampton Animal Services staff visit PAMA (9 Wellington Street East) to teach people about pet adoption, fostering pets, and the pets they have available for adoption. Each time staff visit, they’ll bring a pet from the shelter for guests to meet. 

Brampton Animal Services will be at PAMA from 12 to 2 p.m. on August 8, 13, 22 and 27.

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 17, PAMA will host a live art competition for residents to compete in or watch. Artists participating in the competition will choose a location in Downtown Brampton to paint on a 16-by-20-inch canvas.

There will be youth and adult categories for the competition, and artists participating will have a chance to win prizes. 

To register for the competition or learn more about it, artists can visit PAMA’s website: pama.peelregion.ca.

PAMA has several different art activities for families to enjoy during family studio time, which takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays. Art activities include: Making a lava lamp, creating disco wall art, neon abstract painting, scratch art, making friendship bracelets, glow-in-the-dark art, emoji art, and dog pop art. 

From 1:30 to 2:15 p.m. on August 6, “Mad Science” will host a fire and ice show featuring entertainment like a dry ice storm, indoor fireworks and vanishing flames. 

For more information about all of PAMA’s activities and offerings, interested parties can visit pama.peelregion.ca.



         

