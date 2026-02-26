Palgrave Public School wins $3,000 for school resources from Twinkl Canada

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Twinkl Canada, a provider of educational resources for teachers, recently held a contest draw designed to ease classroom expenses and celebrate educators’ vital work.

The contest offered five school-supply prizes, including one grand prize of $3,000 in school supplies for the winning entrant’s school, and four additional prizes of $500 each.

The grand-prize winner was none other than Palgrave Public School, which was awarded $3,000 in classroom supplies to boost learning for its students.

Palgrave Public School will receive the $3,000 prize to bolster classroom resources, helping to fund essential supplies for students and teachers.

The contest winner was selected by random draw on February 17.

Soniya Mistry, a Grade 5 teacher at Palgrave Public School, was the one who entered the school into the draw.

“We’re always looking for things to help support the school and help bring in new grants or opportunities for students so that we can provide them with the best possible education and resources that a lot of schools, just like us, are looking to reach out to and make learning and hands-on learning all the more possible,” says Mistry. “I was on Twinkl, I happened to see the application, I put it through, and at the time that I put it through, I don’t think I was really thinking much about it.”

When the email came through that she had won, Mistry says she didn’t believe it.

Mistry is always keeping an eye out for different grants and opportunities to apply for, “I do definitely try to see what else is out there because every penny counts right now, and I know whatever we can bring in will definitely help our students and help our teachers better facilitate the needs that we’re not always able to meet.”

She says $3,000 will make a huge difference, adding that they’re always trying to make every little bit count when it comes to providing new opportunities for students.

“In the school year, it’s not always enough and we’re always trying to stretch that dollar as far as we can, and this extra is definitely going to help,” she says.

Principal Lindsay Taylor says she thought the grand prize was “too good to be true,” adding that their screams of happiness were most likely heard through the school when they realized what they had won.

“$3,000 non-stipulated just to support students is a gift beyond measure,” she says.

Taylor says that, often due to their location, they can be overlooked for draws and contests, and having the draw non-stipulated to location allowed them to participate and successfully win the money for their students.

“To be the grand prize winner, certainly at a time where I think we’re always looking to bring more resources in, but not always having the ability to do that, this gift at this time couldn’t be better,” says Taylor.

Palgrave Public School has recently been focused on new changes and advancements, adding a STEM room, revamping their early readers library, and opening their new Science and Technology Application Centre.

All these advancements, explained Taylor, require funding, and this funding gives them an extra boost to get them to where they want to be.

She adds they had originally set aside money, and this funding will not only help them reach the next level but also do so at an accelerated pace.

Taylor says budgets are often compartmentalized, but with this “wide umbrella” grant, they can purchase these resources, make an impact now, and hopefully implement resources that will last for years to come.

“Instead of just something that impacts these kids today, we can impact them over time, and I can’t think of anything better,” says Taylor.

She adds she’s incredibly proud of her staff and their constant search for opportunities for Palgrave Public School.

“They are dedicated to our kids. They are looking at outreach all the time, and without them, it wouldn’t be possible,” she says.

At Palgrave Public School, they will be meeting with all departments, primary, junior, and intermediate, to discuss how best to use the grant to best benefit all of the students.

Sarah Fletcher, Country Manager at Twinkl Canada, says that Twinkl Canada understands the daily realities teachers face in classrooms.

“Our mission is to help those who teach, and this prize is a small but meaningful way to say thank you to educators who make a difference every day,” says Fletcher.

