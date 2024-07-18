Palgrave co-ed softball leagues donate $500 to Caledon Animal Shelter

July 18, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

Local ball players are helping animals in need.

On July 5, the Palgrave co-ed Softball League, Wobblers League, and Screwballers League donated $500 to the Caledon Animal Shelter with funds they raised from a recent tournament.

Sean Hasmatali, who co-manages the Palgrave co-ed Softball League which runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays out of the Palgrave Ball Park, said on June 1, the league held its first annual Palgrave co-ed Invitational Softball Tournament, inviting the other Caledon co-ed leagues to come out and play. A total of six teams entered the tournament and it was a great day.

The tournament was sponsored by Naked K9 Nutrition, which Hasmatali runs alongside Tanya Lawder.

Dale Salter and his Fireballs team, from the Screwballers league, were the winners of the tournament and got to choose where the donation of $500 would go. They decided to help out the Caledon Animal Shelter.

Hasmatali said it was great to bring all three leagues together for a tournament and that it’s something that will now be happening every year. He said he hopes to grow the co-ed leagues, and the tournament too, and donate more money to charity in the future.

Readers Comments (0)