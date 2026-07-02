Over $20K raised by golfers and donors supporting King Proud Charity Golf Challenge

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Roughly 120 golfers took on Cardinal West Wing on Thursday afternoon to support the King Proud Charity Golf Challenge.

The annual fundraiser – onvened by Brent Morning and friends – as emceed by Joe Tilley.

The legendary CFTO sports anchor and current host of the podcast Recovery Comes Alive and Joe Tilley’s Great Canadian Sports Show welcomed guests attending the post-Scramble luncheon.

The amiable media personality noted that he was subbing for regular Emcee Brian Stemmle who was attending his daughter’s graduation. Tilley joked ironically that Stemmle “should get his priorities straight” and proceeded to deliver on his dual role as engaging auctioneer and congenial host.

A myriad of items were auctioned off by the energetic Tilley. Over $2,500 was generated by successful bidders to augment the proceeds from a silent auction and a raffle. Participants were generous in their support of Easter Seals Ontario; King Township’s Lions Clubs in Nobleton, Schomberg, and King City; and King Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Youth Grant.

Morning acknowledged in his closing words of gratitude to the golfers, donors, sponsors and organizers that “we’re heading for a record year of over $20,000. Thanks to everyone for coming today. A lot of money is raised here every year for so many young people. Next year, we will have reached over $250,000 raised. Thank you all so much for supporting the King Proud Tournament. Next year, bring a friend.”

The life-long resident of Kettleby was praised for his efforts by Ken Orr of the King City Lions Club who quipped: “We love Brent’s phone calls” – liciting much laughter from attendees who’ve enjoyed Morning’s lengthy and engaging chats. Orr added that the King Proud event “celebrates and supports the work of our three Lions clubs in King – he Nobleton Lions Club which turns 64 years old this year; the King City Lions Club that turns 75 this year; and the Schomberg Lions Club that turns 80 this year. Funds raised today at the tournament for the three clubs will be donated to the King Township Food Bank.”

Easter Seals President Kevin Collins expressed his pride of connectivity to the annual fundraiser in all of its manifestations over the years.

“On behalf of Easter Seals Ontario, we’re so proud to be part of this tournament. We’ve worked with Brent for a vast number of years starting with the Bobby Orr Skate where Brent would skate 100 laps with this walker around Maple Leaf Gardens to raise money for Easter Seals. Brent leads with his heart. He’s a massive supporter of charities and a lifelong supporter of King Township and giving back to other kids.”

King Chamber of Commerce VP Mario Meyer applauded Morning’s support of local kids and confirmed how the local business organization will direct its allotment of funds raised at the tourney: “Thank you, Brent, for supporting local young people. The money goes to such a good cause. Through the King Chamber of Commerce’s Morning Youth Grants, we’ll be giving $500 cheques to entrepreneurs who are starting their first businesses.”

In addition to the good vibe in the Cardinal dining room, golfers also enjoyed a virtually rain-free round of golf on the West Wing course. Despite ominous forecasts of a Biblical deluge of rain scheduled for the middle hours of June 25, the precipitation-laced clouds flew south of the course and only a few drops fell here and there to christen the event.

A pleasant early-summer day was appreciated by all – in sharp contrast to the monsoon conditions endured and overcome by an intrepid group of King Proud golfers at Cardinal West in 2025. One memorable act of survival was conducted by my foursome that included Mike Kitchen, Brian Stemmle, and Rob Gaby.

Necessity is the mother of invention and we McGyvered a base station of two-closely parked carts sealed with four overlapping golf umbrellas at the second tee pergola to repel the sheets of sideways rain rolling along Highway 9.

None of these Darwinian survival tactics were needed last week.

Instead, as the colorful King Proud logo indicates, the sun’s amber rays projected over the rolling green hills of the largest golf complex in Canada and three charities were re-stocked with funds to benefit young people in the Township.

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