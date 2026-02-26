Current & Past Articles » General News

Orangeville Lions donate $7,500 to the Exchange

February 26, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On February 25, thanks to their TV Bingo, the Orangeville Lions were able to donate $7,500 to Caledon Community Service’s food bank, the Exchange.

The Orangeville Lions organize a weekly Bingo TV on Rogers Communications every Wednesday, with all proceeds going back to the communities of Dufferin and Caledon.

They sell their TV Bingo tickets all over Dufferin and Caledon, and Lions member Don Sinclair says they like to give back to the communities where they sell their cards, and give back to the community that supports them.

“We try and take the money that’s raised in those areas and disperse it as much as we can to those areas that it comes in from, as well as our own areas and causes,” says Lions member Bill Dainty 

He explains that someone in their club had gotten in touch with the Caledon Lions club and they recommended the Exchange as a “worthy cause” to direct their donation.

Standing in the Exchange’s food pantry, Sinclair said it’s “marvellous” seeing what their donation will help achieve.

“To know that the money will be used, and there’s a need, it’s terrific,” said Sinclair.

Mariia Kupriianova, Chief Development Officer with CCS, says that this donation helps put more food on families’ tables.

“Shared meals that more families can sit down to without worry about what’s next. It’s full lunchboxes, it’s relief and it’s dignity as well,” says Kupriianova. “This donation will go directly into the community, touch more than 1,300 lives, including the 500 children [we support]. That’s goodness that’s spreading across Caledon. We’re very grateful to the Orangeville Lions for this wonderful gift, and to Caledon Lions overall for their generous support over many years.”

Cathy Perennec McLean, CCS’s Programs and Operations Director, said it’s remarkable to see this in the community.

“You’re going to see directly the impact that it’s going to have, and we’re going to see that. The next clients that come in that we’re able to provide them with the food that they need,” she says.

The Orangeville Lions TV Bingo will continue to run to May 27, 2026, on Rogers TV, and bingo cards are available for purchase in various locations across Caledon and Dufferin.



         

Facebooktwittermail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

One Caledon Many Hearts: The initiative uniting schools across Caledon

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Beginning back in January, Coffee Time Bolton began reaching out to schools across Caledon, passing out small wooden ...

What’s all the Buzz about drones? Flight Centre in Caledon talks RPAS

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter With the Olympics said and done, the talk of the “whirring” is seemingly not. Taking centre-stage at this ...

Council to revisit aggregate policies following Provincial changes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two unanimous motions passed at Caledon Council’s February 24 meeting mark the Town’s latest attempt to respond to ...

Council debates ‘Slippery Slope’ as illegal truck parking seeks temporary approval

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Planning and Development Committee Public Meeting held at Caledon council this Tuesday raised larger themes surrounding trucking ...

Borscevski and Dhindsa shift focus from dream soccer excursion in Rome to winning Ontario Cup

By Jim Stewart Caledon U16 soccer players Chester Borscevski and Arjun Dhindsa are back from an “experience of a lifetime” in Rome, Italy. Borscevski and ...

Caledon commemorates No. 2 Construction Battalion with memorial plaques

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The No. 2 Construction Battalion is the largest Black unit in Canadian history, whose members, for numerous years, ...

MP highlights tools and collaboration in addressing extortion crimes

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Following an Anti-Extortion Summit held in Brampton on Tuesday, January 13, the Government of Canada is providing Peel ...

With A Little Help From My Friends: Friends of Caledon Public Library donates $6,000 as CPL looks ahead to 2026

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Friends of Caledon Public Library donated $6,000, raised largely through their regular book sales, to the Caledon ...

PDSB and Bolton Pole Vault partner to bring track and field Facility to Humberview

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel District School Board (PDSB) and Bolton Pole Vault have entered into a partnership for the construction and ...

Service, bravery, and leadership celebrated at Caledon Fire and Emergency Services Recognition Ceremony

By Riley Murphy Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Caledon Fire and Emergency Services recognized its members’ achievements at its annual service recognition ceremony on November 8. ...