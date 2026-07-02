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Not goodbye, but see you around

July 2, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

After a bright, fun, and amazing year here at the Caledon Citizen, I am moving on to a new chapter.

Writing for the Caledon Citizen over the past 14 months has been an incredible experience, from getting to tour local businesses and farms, to sitting in one of the oh-so-comfortable chairs in Council for countless hours; the amount I’ve learned cannot be measured.

To the residents: whether you stopped and chatted with me at an event or welcomed me into your home (thanks for being so trusting), thank you from the bottom of my heart for allowing me to tell your Caledon stories over the past year.

It has been a privilege and an honour not only to get to know the world of Caledon, but also the people who make it turn.

During my time with this newspaper, I’ve had the pleasure of working with and meeting so many residents, charities, non-profits, community groups, and more. Thank you for all of your time and for answering my hundreds of questions.

Although my time at the Citizen is done, my time in Caledon is far from over, so I hope you’re still around for a chat whenever I’m near, just without my microphone and notepad in hand.



         

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