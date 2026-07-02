Nobleton United Church marks final service, celebrating 130 Years of community and connection

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Brittany Grenci

More than 130 people gathered June 21 at Nobleton United Church for its ﬁnal service, bringing together generations of congregants, former ministers, community leaders and residents to celebrate a church that had been woven into the fabric of Nobleton for 130 years.

Originally built in 1896 as a Methodist church, the building became part of the United Church of Canada in 1925 and shared a minister with Schomberg United Church for many years. Throughout its long history, the church was far more than a place of worship. It served as a community gathering place where friendships were formed, milestones were celebrated, support was offered during diffcult times and neighbours came together in service of others.

Over the decades, Nobleton United Church became known for its strong spirit of fellowship and community involvement. The congregation organized bowling leagues, hosted fundraising dinners and created opportunities for residents of all ages to connect while supporting important local causes.

Among its most beloved annual traditions was the Nobleton United Pasta Dinner, organized by Gino and Sue DiFebo, as well as Sue’s sister, Val Ball. What began as a fundraiser for the church and community initiatives grew into a highly anticipated event that brought residents together year after year.

The church was also well known for its creative fundraising efforts, including the annual “Foodless” Food Drive, during which volunteers collected monetary donations from passersby along King Road, with proceeds beneﬁting the King Township Food Bank.

Bake sales and church bazaars were also regular ﬁxtures on the community calendar, showcasing local goods and handmade items while raising funds for charitable causes and local initiatives.

Another cherished tradition was Breakfast with Santa, a free annual event that welcomed families during the Christmas season while raising funds for Christmas in King. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the tradition adapted into a take-home pancake and sausage breakfast after an outdoor masked visit with Santa and his sleigh.

Inside the historic building, beautiful stained-glass windows designed to display words that reﬂected the values that guided the congregation for generations.

Two windows were donated by Laskay United Church, while local resident, Gino Fazari was commissioned to create and install four more.

Former chair Nancy Hopkinson served in the role for more than a decade. She was previously involved with the church’s Sunday school, choir, and retired as the Messy Church leader this June. She shared her heartfelt thoughts on the church’s closure, expressing both sadness for what is ending and gratitude for the memories and relationships built within its walls.

“I will miss being inspired to be a better person by the messages given each week in church and also by the messages below each stained-glass window,” Hopkinson said, referring to inscriptions such as “Come Let Us Sing of a Wonderful Love,” “Planting the Seeds of Kindness and Love, The Fabric of Our Lives: Faith, Hope and Love, The Good Abundant Earth is Ours to Tend and Keep, By Their Good Deeds You Shall Know Them,” and “I Stand at the Door and Knock.”

The ﬁnal service was led by Rev. Evelyn McLachlan, guest speaker, and the church’s former minister, Rev. Brian Nicholson.

Former minister, Rev. Carol-Ann Chapman, participated via video message and Rev. Tim Dayfoot’s reﬂections were shared through his wife, Leta, who spoke on his behalf.

Following the service, attendees gathered for a catered reception featuring delicious food and refreshments, including strawberry shortcake for dessert.

Mayor Steve Pellegrini also offered remarks recognizing the church’s longstanding contributions to Nobleton and the broader King community.

While there was a sense of sadness as the congregation said goodbye to the building, current chair Ryan Laverty emphasized that the church’s legacy extends far beyond its walls.

“There’s sadness in saying goodbye to the Nobleton United Church building that has meant so much to so many, but the heart and spirit of the Nobleton United Congregation has always been its people and their focus on community, connection, and care,” Laverty said. “That spirit remains strong, and we are committed to carrying it forward as we explore new ways to serve and bring people together.”

Although the congregation’s time at Nobleton United Church has come to an end, its ministry will continue as members come together again in another church community. Meanwhile, the building’s future has been safeguarded through its placement on King Township’s Heritage Registry, helping preserve a landmark that has stood at the centre of community life for generations.

As the doors close on this chapter, the legacy of Nobleton United Church lives on – ot only in its historic building, but in the countless lives it touched, the traditions it created and the enduring spirit of fellowship it fostered throughout the community.

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