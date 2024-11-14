Mayfield Mustangs’ Three-Sport Star Charlotte Meek is Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Charlotte Meek has represented Mayfield Secondary School and three rep sports organizations with a high degree of efficacy in multiple centres over the last few years. Remarkably, Meek has suited up for the Orangeville Tigers hockey team, the Guelph Cobras field hockey team, and the Fergus Highland rugby squad.

In addition to representing three cities in three different rep sports, Meek is also a three-sport athlete for the Mustangs where the Grade 11 student has excelled in wrestling, rugby, and field hockey. It is for her most recent success as the Mustangs’ leading scorer on the field hockey pitch that the Honor Roll student was nominated for The Caledon Citizen’s Student-Athlete of the Week by her Head Coach Jennifer Rawson.

Even more important than her individual statistics, Meek led the Mustangs to the ROPSSAA Field Hockey championship this Fall and was part of the Mustangs’ ROPSAA Championship Senior Girls Rugby team last Spring. In addition to these gold medals, Meek grappled her way to a bronze medal at the 2024 ROPSSAA Junior Wrestling championships. Meek’s necklace of medals is a testament to her athleticism and dedication.

Coach Rawson outlined Meek’s skills that led the Mustangs to the 2024 ROPSSAA Field Hockey title.

“Charlotte has strong leadership skills, has a high skill set in field hockey, ability to slow down the game, and play with poise. She is a strong driver on the penalty corners and always gives us a chance to score. She is the backbone of our team and we would not have had the success we did this season without her.”

In addition to Meek’s athletic prowess, Coach Rowson also noted her best player’s many contributions to school life at Mayfield.

“She’s strong academically and able to manage her time between practice and studies. She is very dedicated and participates in Mayfield school events and believes the high school experience should be more than just academics.”

What impresses Coach Rowson most is Meek’s “ability to communicate in a way that is honest and respectful.”

“Charlotte is so coachable and wants to improve herself but, ultimately, the team is the most important.”

Meek’s head coach could not isolate one highlight to capture her star player’s season, but discussed her Co-Captain’s impact on the field hockey team during its drive to the ROPSSAA championship.

“Charlotte had so many key moments this season as she scored so many goals for us. But she has the ability when speaking to the team to instill confidence and inspire them to do their best.”

Charlotte Meek took time from her academic and athletic responsibilities to respond to our interview questions:

Caledon Citizen: What qualities did you demonstrate in your sports season to earn Student-Athlete of the Week honors?

Charlotte Meek: “This field hockey season, I demonstrated leadership and dedication as a co-captain to earn the Athlete of the Week honor at Mayfield. Every day at practice, I strive to improve my skills and motivate my teammates to do the same. In addition to focusing on performance, I work to create a fun environment so my teammates look forward to practice each day.”

Caledon Citizen: What were your key statistics and performance moments from the 2023-24 season that you are most proud of?

Charlotte Meek: “In the 2023-24 season, I earned 3rd place at the Junior Wrestling ROPSSAA and played for the senior girls’ rugby team, which won ROPSSAA last season. This fall, my field hockey team won the ROPSSAA championship and qualified for the OFSAA championships.”

Caledon Citizen: In addition to your high school sports team(s), what other community teams do you play for and at what level?

Charlotte Meek: “I played competitive ice hockey for the Orangeville Tigers and competitive field hockey for the Guelph Cobras growing up. This summer, I played club rugby for Fergus Highland and hope to continue participating in upcoming seasons.”

Caledon Citizen: How would you describe yourself as a student at Mayfield? To which sports teams and clubs do you belong? Honor Roll?

Charlotte Meek: “As a Grade 11 student at Mayfield, I am dedicated to both athletics and academics. I achieved Honor Roll in both grades nine and ten and strive to maintain this in my senior years. Currently, I am co-captain of Mayfield’s undefeated field hockey team, a member of the Mayfield Athletic Association, and a participant on both the wrestling and rugby teams.”

Caledon Citizen: What are your post-secondary plans regarding prospective academic/athletic destinations?

Charlotte Meek: “Post-secondary, I hope to keep my passion for athletics alive by volunteering at sports camps, assisting local sports teams, and maintaining my gym routine. Academically, I plan to pursue a degree in veterinary medicine at the University of Guelph to become a licensed veterinarian.”

Caledon Citizen: Who is your role model in terms of the person you admire the most?

Charlotte Meek: “My role model, despite our differences, is my older sister Rosie. She is currently studying biomedical engineering at McMaster University and competes on McMaster’s track team. I have always admired her determination and consistency; she is the most intelligent and athletic person I know.”

Readers Comments (0)