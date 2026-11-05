KNOW THE LAW: STOP FOR SCHOOL CROSSING GUARDS

November 5, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists of the laws surrounding school crossing guards and the important role they play in keeping children and other pedestrians safe.

As students travel to and from school each day, drivers are expected to remain alert and exercise caution when approaching school crossings. Under the Highway Traffic Act, school crossing guards are authorized to stop traffic while assisting pedestrians across roadways where the speed limit does not exceed 60 km/h. When a school crossing guard displays a school crossing stop sign before entering the roadway, drivers approaching from either direction are required by law to stop before reaching the crossing.

This requirement applies to all vehicles, including those intending to make a right or left turn at an intersection. Drivers must remain stopped until all persons, including the school crossing guard, have cleared the roadway and it is safe to proceed.

School crossing guards help create a safe environment for children travelling to and from school. Failing to stop for a crossing guard not only places lives at risk but can also result in enforcement action.

Motorists should always:

Stop whenever a school crossing guard displays a stop sign, regardless of whether you are travelling straight through the intersection or making a turn;

Slow down and remain alert in school zones and near school crossings;

Watch for crossing guards, pedestrians and children who may enter the roadway unexpectedly;

Eliminate distractions and focus on driving.

Road safety is a shared responsibility. By slowing down, staying alert and following the law, motorists can help protect children and crossing guards and keep our school crossings safe.

DEER HUNT SEASON

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are reminding residents that the controlled deer hunt in Dufferin County will be taking place from November 2 to November 6, 2026.

During this period, residents and visitors may notice increased hunter activity and hear the sound of gunshots in designated hunting areas. The OPP encourages everyone to remain aware of their surroundings and to exercise caution while enjoying outdoor recreational activities.

Hunters are reminded to respect private property and ensure they have the landowner’s permission before entering or hunting on private land.

Stay Informed: Know the dates and areas where the controlled hunt is taking place.

Be Respectful: Always respect private land and ensure you have permission before hunting on someone else’s property.

Safety First: Follow all safety regulations, wear appropriate gear, and be aware of your surroundings. Communicate your hunting plans with someone.

Expect Increased Activity: Be prepared for more hunters and the sound of gunshots. Stay alert while outdoors.

Follow Regulations: Adhere to local hunting regulations and guidelines to ensure a safe and successful hunt.

Report Issues: If you observe unsafe behavior or violations, report it to local authorities.

Enjoy the Experience: Embrace the opportunity to connect with nature and contribute to wildlife management efforts.

Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

FATAL COLLISION IN MONO

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a collision in the Town of Mono that has resulted in one fatality.

“On Friday, October 30, 2026, shortly after 10:00 a.m., Dufferin OPP officers responded to reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Headwaters Lane and Blue Heron Drive in Mono,” say Police. “Despite lifesaving efforts, the pedestrian, a 72-year-old female from the Town of Mono, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the involved passenger vehicle was not injured.”

Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation attended the scene to assist with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, Suzanne Henderson, 62, from the Town of Mono, has been charged with:

CC 320.13(3) Dangerous Operation causing death;

CC 320.14(3) Operation causing death.

The accused was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

Blue Heron Drive was closed for several hours while officers conducted the on-scene investigation and facilitated cleanup efforts. The roadway has since reopened. The OPP would like to thank members of the public who assisted at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information, including dashcam footage related to the collision, is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and requires support is encouraged to contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 905-951-3838.

ARREST FOLLOWING BREAK-AND-ENTER INVESTIGATION

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Haliburton resident with multiple offences following an investigation into a series of break-and-enters and thefts in the Town of Shelburne, Town of Mono and Township of Mulmur.

“On Wednesday September 2, 2026, the accused attended a storage facility on Victoria Street in the Town of Shelburne, where they allegedly entered several storage units,” say Police. “During the incidents, the accused reportedly covered his face in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

“On Friday September 11, 2026, the accused allegedly attended a rural property in the Township of Mulmur on an electric scooter and stole a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV). The vehicle was later recovered at a different address.

“On Saturday September 12, 2026, the accused allegedly attended two separate rural properties in the Town of Mono, where break-and-enters occurred. During one of these incidents, a side-by-side UTV was also stolen and later recovered at a different address.

“On Tuesday September 22, 2026, the accused was arrested on the outstanding Dufferin County warrants and subsequently charged in connection with the incidents.”

As a result of the investigation, Dale McCrea, a 40-year-old male from Haliburton, has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence – two counts;

Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence;

Theft of Motor Vehicle – two counts;

Disguise with Intent.

The charges have not been proven.

remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and look out for their own property and that of their neighbours. Simple steps can help prevent theft and keep our communities safe.

-Lock It or Lose It! Secure your homes, vehicles, sheds, garages, and other outbuildings. Keep valuables out of sight, lock doors and windows, and never leave keys or garage door openers unsecured. Take a moment to check that your property is secure before leaving.

-Residents are also encouraged to participate in the OPP’s CAMSafe program, which allows police to identify security camera locations that may assist in investigations. Security cameras can be a valuable tool in helping police investigate crime and protect our communities.

-If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to report it to police. Being aware of your surroundings, keeping an eye out for your neighbours, and taking steps to safeguard your property can make a difference. Working together, we can help deter crime and keep our communities safe.

Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report non-emergency information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

ARREST FOLLOWING BREAK-AND-ENTER INVESTIGATION

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Haliburton resident with multiple offences following an investigation into a series of break-and-enters and thefts in the Town of Shelburne, Town of Mono and Township of Mulmur.

“On Wednesday September 2, 2026, the accused attended a storage facility on Victoria Street in the Town of Shelburne, where they allegedly entered several storage units,” say Police. “During the incidents, the accused reportedly covered his face in an apparent attempt to avoid detection.

“On Friday September 11, 2026, the accused allegedly attended a rural property in the Township of Mulmur on an electric scooter and stole a side-by-side utility terrain vehicle (UTV). The vehicle was later recovered at a different address.

“On Saturday September 12, 2026, the accused allegedly attended two separate rural properties in the Town of Mono, where break-and-enters occurred. During one of these incidents, a side-by-side UTV was also stolen and later recovered at a different address.

“On Tuesday September 22, 2026, the accused was arrested on the outstanding Dufferin County warrants and subsequently charged in connection with the incidents.”

As a result of the investigation, Dale McCrea, a 40-year-old male from Haliburton, has been charged with:

Break, Enter a place – with intent to commit indictable offence – two counts;

Break, Enter dwelling house – commit indictable offence;

Theft of Motor Vehicle – two counts;

Disguise with Intent.

The charges have not been proven.

The Dufferin OPP encourages residents to remain vigilant, report suspicious activity, and look out for their own property and that of their neighbours. Simple steps can help prevent theft and keep our communities safe.

-Lock It or Lose It! Secure your homes, vehicles, sheds, garages, and other outbuildings. Keep valuables out of sight, lock doors and windows, and never leave keys or garage door openers unsecured. Take a moment to check that your property is secure before leaving.

-Residents are also encouraged to participate in the OPP’s CAMSafe program, which allows police to identify security camera locations that may assist in investigations. Security cameras can be a valuable tool in helping police investigate crime and protect our communities.

-If you see something suspicious, don’t hesitate to report it to police. Being aware of your surroundings, keeping an eye out for your neighbours, and taking steps to safeguard your property can make a difference. Working together, we can help deter crime and keep our communities safe.

Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1. To report non-emergency information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

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