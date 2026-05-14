Humeniuk announces RBC Canadian Open will return to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in 2027

May 14, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Media Day 2026 at TPC Toronto showcased the surging popularity of the RBC Canadian Open and the beauty of Osprey Valley during our complimentary round of golf at The Hoot on a sunny Monday

It also brought great news for the Town as Caledon Sports Hall of Famer Chris Humeniuk declared that “We’re coming back here in 2027!”

“May the 4th be with you: is often said, but it certainly rang true for all attendees on Monday at TPC Toronto. In addition to the big announcement by Humeniuk, the media were treated to ideal May conditions on a very forgiving South Course 18-hole layout. My partners and I piped out drives most of the time and were rewarded for staying in the middle of The Hoot’s spacious verdant fairways and sizeable, subtle greens. The idyllic afternoon round was a perfect punctuation mark to Media Day.

The morning was equally enjoyable.

After registration and a delicious hot breakfast served in the Main Clubhouse, the press conference featured Canadian golf royalty.

Presiding over the “presser” were RBC’s Shannon Cole, Golf Canada’s Laurence Applebaum, TPC Toronto’s Chris Humeniuk, and Golf Canada’s Ryan Paul.

The scrum was attended by more than 100 broadcasters, producers, and reporters.

Cole brought greetings from the Royal Bank and noted that the Canadian Open is “the third oldest tournament on the PGA.” She cited “Canada’s famous hospitality” as a key factor reinforcing the event’s “$100 M impact on the Canadian economy.”

Cole applauded “this generation of Canadian talent currently on the PGA tour” and pointed to the “power of sustained investment in the game” that has produced “current national stars like 2023 Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor, Corey Conners, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Pendrith, Mackenzie Hughes, and a number of rising stars committed to the tournament.”

In addition to the treasured national contingent that will appear at the 2026 RBC Canadian Open, Cole delineated an enviable septet of “top level players who have already committed to this year’s event in Caledon: Jacob Richmond, Max Homa, Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, Collin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, and Matt Fitzpatrick. The world’s best players deserve a world class course.”

Cole’s closing disclosure of the star power in this year’s tournament segued nicely into Applebaum’s humorous opening remarks about the comparative caliber of golfer gracing Osprey Valley on Monday.

He described “Media Day as one of the most fun days of the year—kind of like Caddyshack when all the caddies get to play on the course for a few hours. We’re so excited to host our friends from the media. For Canadian golfers, this is their Major.”

“Tommy Fleetwood told us that it feels like home when he plays in this part of the world and it’s great to have him at our 115th Open.”

Applebaum voiced his appreciation of the government of Ontario and thanked three representatives specifically for their ongoing support.

“The Province of Ontario is one of our partners that gets it. A special thank you to Neil Lumsden, Stan Cho, and Doug Ford – who are all amazing partners and drivers of this event.”

He closed his address by lavishing praise on the Caledon resident who heads up TPC Toronto: “Chris Humeniuk has put this property on the world platform. This is the new home of Canadian golf including our Hall of Fame and a new putting park will be unveiled during the Open.”

Humeniuk, who was inducted into the 2026 Caledon Sport Hall of Fame in January, offered a good-natured jab at Applebaum as he took the microphone.

“I’ll be moving faster through my presentation than Lawrence plays golf.”

The President of TPC Toronto discussed the process of tweaking and renovating the North Course to prepare it for the level of talent that will take on Osprey Valley in mid-June.

“The north course was re-designed to challenge the world’s best players to make bold shots. Ryan Fox’s bold shot on 18 last year won the championship. Seeing those dramatic shots, seeing the positive $100 million impact, and the incredible engagement of our 130,000 fans on the course—over seven million Canadians are playing the game and seventy million rounds of golf were played in Canada in 2025.”

After delivering these good news items about the dramatic finish by Fox and the growth of golf in Canada, Humeniuk thanked the Councillors from Caledon and Orangeville for their attendance and saved the best for last.

The Caledon Sport Hall of Famer extracted his buried lead in an ironic twist on Media Day and presented the most important news item of the day as a triumphant conclusion: “And we’re coming back here in 2027!”

Humeniuk’s climactic announcement about the RBC Canadian Open returning to TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in 2027 marked the third consecutive year that the nation’s top golf tournament would be set in the Town of Caledon.

Tournament Director Ryan Paul echoed Humeniuk’s enthusiasm and described TPC Toronto as “a true legacy venue for the event.”

“We’re set up to create benefits for our communities. This is an incredible moment as the RBC Canadian Open has become a premier stop on the PGA Tour. What sets our course apart is its ability to challenge so many players. 7,500 yards including four Par 4s over 500 yards. Strategic bunkering and new tee decks. A return of ‘The Rink’ which was home to 118 birdies. This one will be the loudest yet. There have been 3,100 attempts at ‘The Rink’ but so far—no holes in one, yet.”

Sportsnet’s Adam Stanley asked Paul what the planning team learned from the 2025 Open and the Tournament Director observed, “The biggest thing we learned was how fans moved through the venue. We’re creating more pathways, building on the success of The Rink, and creating more off-site parking so shuttle buses deliver the fans to the course.”

Defending champion Ryan Fox joined the presser by telephone while travelling between venues and echoed Humeniuk’s remarks about the necessity of making bold shots to win the Canadian Open.

“The 3-wood into 18 was the best shot I’ve ever made. I’ll be able to draw on those good vibes this year. It’s always enjoyable coming back to a course where I’ve done well. It kick-starts things again.”

Fox also complimented TPC Toronto’s North Course, the fanbase, and the RBC Canadian Open as a tour stop.

“It’s a really good golf course, the Canadian fans are amazing, and it’s grown into a well-respected event. When I rewind ‘The Shot’ in 2025, there was no doubt in my mind when I saw they changed the pin position for the playoff. 230 into the wind. I had the shot that I wanted to hit and I had no thoughts about laying up.”

Bold shots, indeed.

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