HOME INVASION INVESTIGATION

October 17, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a home invasion and attempt robbery in Bolton.

“On October 15, 2024, shortly before 6:00 a.m., officers were dispatched to a residence on Crestridge Drive for a home invasion in progress,” say Police. “Suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival. The preliminary investigation revealed that three males forcefully entered the residence. The suspects are described as two being black, and one white. They all wore dark-colored hoodies and face coverings. They demanded keys of the victim’s vehicle, which did they not obtain. No injuries were sustained as a result of the incident and no property was taken. They left in a navy blue or dark-colored hatchback.”

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit with the assistance from the OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS). If you have any information in relation to this incident, please contact the Caledon Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

Caledon OPP reminds everyone to be aware of their home and personal safety. Always ensure that doors and windows are locked and be aware of your surroundings.

FATAL COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon OPP are investigating a fatal collision on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon.

“On October 12, 2024, just after 2:30 a.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crews responded to a single motor-vehicle collision on Highway 10, near Old School Road,” say Police. “One driver, a 48-year-old of Erin, was airlifted to hospital and later pronounced as deceased.”

Highway 10 Between King Street and Old School Road was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Brampton resident with impaired operation related offences as the result of a traffic stop.

“On October 13, 2024, at approximately 9:30 p.m., Dufferin OPP officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Highway 10 in the Town of Mono,” say Police. “Officers noted a traffic violation and conducted a traffic stop. During their interaction officers were quickly led to an impaired driving investigation.”

Sunil Bhatta, a 33-year-old male, from Brampton has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Drive motor vehicle – not equipped with ignition interlock device;

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor;

Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available;

Entire plate not plainly visible;

Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle;

Fail to surrender insurance card.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville. Their driver’s licence was suspended 90 days, and their vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impact your ability to make sound judgements. In a split second you could ruin your future, injure or kill others, and tear a hole in the heart of everyone who loves you.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities.”

If you suspect someone is driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol call 9-1-1. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.

