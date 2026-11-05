Current & Past Articles » Sports

Headwaters invites the community to Hockey Fights Cancer event

November 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

 The Dufferin Ducks are once again lacing up for a cause that reaches far beyond the rink. 

On Saturday, Nov. 7, players, families, volunteers and community members will come together at Teen Ranch Arena for the annual Hockey Fights Cancer event, raising funds in support of the Headwaters Health Care Centre Oncology Unit. 

For many local families, cancer is a journey that has touched someone they know and love. That’s what makes this day so meaningful. While players battle it out on the ice, the larger goal is to help ensure cancer patients in our community continue to receive exceptional care close to home. 

The day will feature six hockey games, vendor booths, a bake sale, raffles, merchandise, prizes, and the always popular “Chuck a Duck” fundraiser. Visitors will also have the chance to win Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors tickets while supporting an important cause. 

The event wraps up with a community public skate, Lace Up for a Cause, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Admission is just $5 per person. 

Residents are encouraged to stop by, cheer on the teams, take part in the activities, and help make a difference for local health care. 


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Caledon’s new mayor shares vision and priorities heading into office

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Christina Early has been elected as the new mayor for the Town of Caledon. She will be sworn ...

ITALUS partners with Habitat for Humanity on Caledon home build

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Oct. 28, ITALUS partnered with Habitat for Humanity GTA as part of their Build Days program to ...

Motionball’s #NoGoodWay Day campaign  looks to eliminate usage of the R-word

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On Nov. 2, Motionball for Special Olympics announced its official 2026 #NoGoodWay campaign. The campaign launched on Nov. ...

18-year-old Caledon resident seeking  funds to access specialized POTS treatment

By Kathryn Fraser A Caledon resident is looking for assistance to help raise funds to provide access to a specialized treatment.  Elise Brodeur is an ...

Peel Regional Paramedic Services launches new medical drone pilot program

By Kathryn FraserLocal Journalism Initiative Reporter Peel Region Paramedic Services launched a new Medical Drone Pilot Program on September 22. This program is aimed at ...

Mayoral candidates square off in debate hosted by community groups

By Kathryn Fraser On September 24, the Caledon Public Library, Caledon Chamber of Commerce, and Metamorphosis Network hosted their first All Candidates Meeting ahead of ...

Province investing additional $6 million to help continue downward trend in stolen vehicles

Alongside Provincial law enforcement partners, the Ontario government is helping to deliver results in the fight against auto theft. Since investing $51 million over the ...

BrightStart Caledon announces new Development Officer

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter BrightStart Caledon Family Centre announced its new Development Officer on September 18. Glenn Coulson is the newest addition ...

Caledon community celebrates Richard Hunt on milestone birthday

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On September 20, members of the community gathered at the Caledon Seniors Centre to celebrate the 90th birthday ...

Headwaters Arts marks 30th anniversary with annual Fall Festival

By KATHRYN FRASER Local Journalism Initiative Reporter On September 17, Headwater Arts celebrated its 30th anniversary with its Annual Fall Festival and the Opening Night ...