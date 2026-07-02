Headwaters breaks record: Over $700,000 raised at 2026 Headwaters Golf Classic

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The 2026 Headwaters Golf Classic raised $703,500 following a record-setting year in which the tournament expanded to two courses and nearly doubled participation.

The annual fundraiser, held in support of Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF), sold out with 240 golfers at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 22. The tournament brought together community leaders, donors, sponsors, and volunteers for an unforgettable day of philanthropy and friendly competition.

“Expanding the Headwaters Golf Classic to two courses was an ambitious goal, but one our committee embraced wholeheartedly,” said event co-chair Joan Waechter.

“The level of dedication, creativity, and teamwork from this incredible group made what could have been a complex undertaking feel seamless. Seeing our community come together in such a powerful way and achieving this level of impact is something we are all deeply proud of.”

The Headwaters Golf Classic remains one of HHCF’s key fundraising events. This year’s proceeds will support priority needs, including the early stages of the Emergency Department expansion and renovation, a project aimed at improving care for the region’s growing population.

The tournament featured on-course activations, food and beverage stations and a range of interactive challenges. The event concluded with a cocktail reception that included a silent auction, live auction, and Fund-a-Need campaign.

The Fund-a-Need segment was highlighted by three leadership gifts of $100,000 each, which helped drive the event’s overall fundraising total.

Event co-chair Doug Warrington noted his appreciation for the many local businesses that provided funding to ensure its success.

“The success of this year’s Golf Classic simply would not have been possible without the incredible support of our sponsors,” he said. “Their generosity and commitment allowed us to expand to two courses and elevate every aspect of the day. We are deeply grateful for their partnership, and for the many organizations who continue to invest in the health of our community in such a meaningful way.”

The 2026 Headwaters Golf Classic was supported by a range of presenting, event and contest sponsors.

Presenting sponsors were Crewson Insurance & Dufferin Mutual (North Course sponsor) and TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Melrose Paving Co. Ltd. sponsored the cocktail reception.

Eagle sponsors included Turtle Creek Asset Management, Scotia Wealth Management and Shelburne Home Hardware Building Centre.

Birdie sponsors were E. Hofmann Plastics, while Nortex Roofing served as the golfer’s gift sponsor. Vehicle sponsors included Jaguar Land Rover Brampton, MacMaster Buick GMC, Orangeville Honda and Royal Chevrolet Cadillac.

Flynn Group of Companies sponsored the halfway house, while Toitures Trois Étoiles was the Caesar cart sponsor. Groupe Raymond sponsored the golf balls.

On-course challenge sponsors included Chartwell Retirement Residences, Hockley Valley Brewing Company, Lawrences Lawyers, Pacific Paving Ltd. and SDI Canada. Pacific Paving Ltd. also sponsored breakfast.

Caledon Build sponsored Nick Taylor’s 72-foot putt contest.

“The success of the 2026 Headwaters Golf Classic highlights the power of community-driven philanthropy and reinforces the critical role donor support plays in advancing healthcare in our community,” said HHCF.

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