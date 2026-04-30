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First-degree murder charge laid in connection with the 2024 death of a Melancthon man

April 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged one person in connection with the 2024 murder of 65-year-old Melancthon resident David Robson.

Jacek Trela, 29, of Mississauga, was charged with first-degree murder, arson and indignity to a dead body on Tuesday, April 28.

The OPP said others may have been involved in the homicide and is seeking information from the public that could lead to further arrests.

“While an arrest has been made in connection with the homicide of David Robson, we believe other individuals may be involved. We continue to urge anyone with information to contact police. Our goal is to hold all those responsible for David’s death accountable and provide answers to his family,” said OPP Detective Inspector Mark Allison.

On April 1, 2024, officers responded to a report of a deceased individual near the intersection of Chinguacousy Road and King Street in Caledon.

The post-mortem examination confirmed that the deceased was Robson, and the cause of death was a homicide.

Before Robson’s body was found, he was last seen on March 21, 2024, in Melancthon.

The following day, he was reported missing, along with his vehicle, a black 2017 Kia Sportage with Ontario licence plate DAMZ 252. On the same date, his residence was reported on fire.

Trela remains in custody and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Wednesday, April 29. The charges filed against Trela have not been proven in court.

In late March, a public awareness campaign was launched by the OPP, with a billboard installed along County Road 9 by the intersection of County Road 11. The billboard displayed Robson’s image along with details of his missing vehicle — a 2017 black Kia Sportage bearing Ontario licence plate DAMZ 252.

“The billboard location was selected due to its high traffic volume, maximizing visibility among commuters and individuals traveling through the region. Investigators hoped that someone passing through might recognize the vehicle, recall seeing David Robson, or remember details they may not have initially connected to the investigation,” said Provincial Constable Andrew Fines from the Dufferin OPP.

“Following the most recent media release and the installation of the billboard, tips were received by police. While we cannot comment on the specifics of those tips, we are grateful for the continued interest and support from both the media and the public. Public outreach remains a valuable tool in advancing investigations, and we encourage anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact police or, if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers.”

Dufferin OPP’s Crime Unit is continuing the investigation, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is also being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Police believe other individuals may be involved or have information that could assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.



         

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