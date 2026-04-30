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FATAL COLLISION INVOLVING SCHOOL BUS

April 30, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with Peel Regional Paramedic Services and the local fire department, responded to a fatal twovehicle collision in the Town of Caledon.

“On April 24, 2026, at approximately 12:05 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to Mayfield Road, west of Innis Lake Road, following reports of a serious collision involving a school bus carrying eight occupants and a passenger vehicle operated by a lone driver,” say Police. 

The 78 yearold driver of the passenger vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The school bus driver was transported to a local hospital with nonlifethreatening injuries. No additional injuries were reported among the passengers of the school bus.

Mayfield Road, between Innis Lake Road and Airport Road, wasfully closed while members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigation Unit (TTCI) conduct their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 18883101122, or provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 18002228477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Individuals who witnessed the collision and wish to speak with support services may contact Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services at 9059513838.

CHARGES RELATED

TO SHOOTING

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in collaboration with Peel Regional Police (PRP) and the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), have arrested and charged an individual in relation to two shooting incidents –  one in the Town of Caledon and one in the City of Brampton.

“On Sunday, October 26, 2025, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the OPP responded to a report of a shooting in front of a residence on Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon. No injuries were reported,” say Police. “On the same day, shortly after 3:00 a.m., Peel Regional Police responded to an additional shooting incident on Advance Boulevard in Brampton. These incidents are linked to ongoing extortion related activity in the area.

“On Friday, April 24, 2026, as part of a collaboration between PRP, OPP and CBSA, investigators travelled to British Columbia where they executed an arrest warrant. Ravinder SINGH, age 23, of British Columbia, was arrested and charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, contrary to section 465(1)(c) of the Criminal Code.”

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.



         

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