Fairgrounds packed for 166th Annual Bolton Fall Fair

September 27, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Rodeo and Demolition Derby excite crowds

By Zachary Roman

Caledon residents came out in droves to enjoy the Bolton Fall Fair. 

From September 19 to 22, the 166th Annual Bolton Fall Fair was held at the Albion-Bolton Fairgrounds. 

Thursday saw the midway open for toonie ride night, and Friday drew huge crowds for the Rawhide Rodeo performance and barn dance featuring band Hillbilly Martini.

There was another rodeo performance on Saturday and a number of SuperDogs shows. Corn and pie-eating contests were held, and contestants duked it out in arm-wrestling and lip sync competitions. In the evening, fairgoers enjoyed the demolition derby and music from bands Ramblin Soul and Van Hillert.

Sunday featured a car show and antique tractor and farm equipment display. There was a pet show, baby show, and community church service.

In addition to the events listed here there were many more things for people to see and do at the fair.

There was great food from many food trucks, and a beer garden featuring local brewery Caledon Hills. 

The fair is made possible each year thanks to the hard work of volunteers from the Albion & Bolton Agricultural Society, and sponsorships from businesses in the community. 

A food drive was held at the fair this year, and, as a result, nearly 2,000 pounds of food was able to be donated to Caledon Community Services for those in need.



         

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support
