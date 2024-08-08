DRUG TRAFFICKING INVESTIGATION

August 8, 2024

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in connection to a drug trafficking investigation.

“Earlier this year, the Caledon OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) entered into a drug trafficking investigation,” say Police. “It led investigators to author a search warrant for various locations in Brampton.

“On July 30, 2024, the Caledon CSCU, with the assistance of OPP Canine, Peel Regional Police, and OPP CSCUs from Dufferin, Nottawasaga, Orillia, Huronia West, Collingwood, executed the warrants.”

As a result, Javere Grignon, 27, of Brampton, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Oxycodone;

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition;

Traffick in Schedule I Substance;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000.

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

Shamar Cummings, 26, of Brampton, was also charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine;

Traffick in Schedule I Substance;

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 19, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

If you suspect illegal activity in your neighbourhood, call 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

DRIVER CHARGED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver for failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

“On August 3, 2024, shortly before 2:00 a.m., an officer was patrolling the area of Mayfield Road, near Centreville Creek Road, when a traffic stop was initiated for a Highway Traffic Act violation,” say Police. “During the interaction, the officer formed a reasonable suspicion that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result of the investigation, Amanpreet Singh, 31, of Caledon, was charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Prohibited use of alternating high beam headlights.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 22, 2024, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists that failure or refusal to comply with a demand in an impaired operation investigation is a criminal offence. Furthermore, the consequences an individual will face are the same as being charged with impaired operation.

“If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

HOLIDAY WEEKEND

TRAFFIC CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) worked tirelessly to ensure the safety of our residents and visitors in Dufferin County over Civic Holiday weekend.

“Between August 2 – August 5, 2024, members of the Dufferin OPP laid 343 total traffic related charges,” say Police. “Officers conducted several R.I.D.E. spot checks as well as conducting traffic enforcement with a focus on the ‘Big Four’ which include impaired driving, distracted driving, speeding, and lack of seatbelt use.”

The statistics speak for themselves, some drivers are still not getting the message:

Speeding charges – 192;

Stunt/Racing – 7;

Move over for emergency vehicles – 13;

Impaired driving charges – 4;

Seatbelt charges – 28;

Other – 99

“Dufferin OPP would like to thank the majority of road users that obey laws and assist in keeping our roads safe,” say Police. “Thank you as well to our hard-working officers last weekend for their efforts and dedication in keeping our communities safe.

“If you suspect that someone is operating a motor vehicle, boat or off-road vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. Highway, trail, and waterway safety is a shared responsibility. By working together, the OPP and members of the public can ensure everyone’s safety.”

FATAL COLLISION

Members of the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a single-vehicle collision in the Township of Adjala-Tosorontio.

“On August 4, 2024, at 3:56 p.m., police and emergency services responded to a single-vehicle collision on 11th Line and Adjala Tecumseth Townline where a passenger vehicle towing a trailer struck a hydro pole,” say Police.

“Sadly, a 43-year-old female passenger from Ramore was pronounced deceased on the scene. The driver and four other passengers, who are minors, were transported to the local hospital with minor injuries.”

11th Line was closed for majority of the evening while the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team attended the scene. The investigation remains on going.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has video footage of the collision and has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact the Nottawasaga OPP Detachment at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP TO HOST BILINGUAL UNIFORM RECRUITMENT EVENT

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is hosting a recruitment event to support candidates on their journey to becoming police officers. OPP Bound, Bilingual Edition is being held on August 22, 2024, at Collège La Cité in Ottawa.

Interactive OPP Bound events are hosted periodically and throughout the province to support individuals who are interested in becoming police officers. OPP Bound, Bilingual Edition will provide French and English-speaking individuals with the opportunity to discover bilingual positions available across the province.

Participants will have an opportunity to familiarize themselves with the Shuttle Run and prequalify their fitness level for their application. The event concludes with an opportunity to hear from a panel of OPP members from various ranks and specialties.

Date: Thursday, August 22

Location: Collège La Cité

801 Aviation Parkway

Ottawa, ON. K1K 4R3

Anyone interested in attending must apply at www.eventbrite.ca/e/opp-bound-bilingual-edition-tickets-943675176857?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.

Application submission does not guarantee participation.

Attendees must adhere to the cancellation policy, dress code and instructions on the registration page. Parking will be available onsite.

