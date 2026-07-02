Downy Woodpecker selected as Caledon’s Official Town Bird after town-wide vote

July 2, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

With more than 900 ballots cast in the poll to decide Caledon’s Official Town Bird, one answer soared above the rest as the Downy Woodpecker was announced as Caledon’s Official Town Bird just last week.

Following Caledon’s recent recognition as a certified Bird Friendly City by Nature Canada, the Town held a public vote to allow residents to select an official bird to represent the Town.

The public was presented with four options: the Downy Woodpecker, the Eastern Kingbird, the Great Horned Owl, the Red-breasted Nuthatch, and the Green Heron.

The shortlist of choices was developed using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which identified more than 100 bird species commonly found in Caledon, according to a news release from the Town.

“Town staff and the Bird- Friendly Caledon team then applied additional criteria, including habitat representation and conservation considerations, to create a balanced shortlist that reflects the diversity of birds found across Caledon’s landscapes,” said the Town. “The selection process also considered birds already designated by other municipalities across Ontario and Canada, with the goal of identifying a species that is both representative of Caledon and distinctive among other official municipal birds.”

In the end, the Downy Woodpecker dominated the polls, with 36 per cent of the vote.

“We can’t say for certain what tipped the scales in the Downy Woodpecker’s favour but it’s a charming and recognizable bird that can be found throughout Caledon, so we’re sure its appeal played some role in earning residents’ support,” says a Town of Caledon Official.

In the news release, it was stated that the Downy Woodpecker is North America’s smallest woodpecker and can be found year-round throughout Caledon’s forests, parks and backyards.

“The species plays an important role in local ecosystems by helping control insect populations and creating nesting cavities that are later used by other wildlife. The Downy Woodpecker is a familiar sight across Caledon’s urban and rural landscapes, making it a fitting symbol of the community’s connection to nature and commitment to biodiversity,” it states.

With more than 900 ballots cast, a Town of Caledon official says the public vote was well-received.

“We were pleased to see strong participation from residents across the community. More than 900 ballots were cast, reflecting meaningful engagement and enthusiasm for selecting Caledon’s official town bird,” says the official.

Residents can learn more about Bird-Friendly Caledon, discover ways to support local bird conservation efforts and sign up for the Bird-Friendly Caledon e-newsletter at caledon.ca/birdfriendly.

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