DEATH INVESTIGATED

November 14, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Caledon OPP is investigating a death in Caledon.

“Officers were called to a residence on Deer Ridge Trail shortly before 10:00 p.m. on November 9, 2024, where one person was located injured and later pronounced deceased at the hospital,” say Police.

“While the cause of death cannot yet be confirmed, investigators believe there is no imminent threat to public safety, although the OPP reminds all members of the public to be aware of their personal safety at all times.

“The investigation is in its early stages and no further details can be released at this time. Residents of the area should expect to see a continued police presence.”

If anyone has any information that may assist the investigation, they should contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged two drivers with impaired operation over the past weekend.

“On November 8, 2024, just after 5:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Queen Street, near King Street, in Bolton,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that one of the drivers’ ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

Iqbal Bedi, 55, of Bolton, was arrested and charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

“On November 9, 2024, just after 1:00 a.m., officers were conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on the Valleywood Boulevard offramp from northbound Highway 410,” Police continue. “At that time, a vehicle entered the area and was met by the officers. During the interaction, grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Virender Kumar, 32, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 28, 2024, to answer to their charge. The driver’s licences were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles were impounded for seven.

Although the OPP runs its annual Festive RIDE campaign, RIDE spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

PREVENT BREAK & ENTERS: OPP

The Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) would like to share tips and resources with the public to help prevent break and enters.

Break and enters continue to remain an all-too-common occurrence in Canada, with more than 150,000 reported to police annually of which six in 10 are residential. Another 30% are business and 10% are other locations such as a school, shed or detached garage.

Research indicates the decision to commit a crime is tied to the perceived risk of being caught. To protect your property, the OPP recommends the following:

Always keep your front door and garage doors locked, even when you are in the house or backyard;

Trim hedges below the window level or remove excess landscaping to eliminate hiding spots for criminals;

Don’t allow strangers into your home;

Lack of lighting can draw attention to your residence. Use timers to maintain at least two visible lights from the front of the property during the evening. Motion activated lights are also effective against trespassers and helps to alert witnesses;

Place a piece of wood in the frame of a sliding glass door or window to prevent criminals from lifting them out of place;

Make sure your home looks lived in. Obvious signs such as un-shovelled snow, uncut lawns, full mailboxes and porch lights left on throughout the day are tell-tale signs that help make the criminals’ job of selecting a target especially easy;

Engrave an identifying mark on your property to make it easier for police to identify and harder for criminals to sell;

Take inventory of your property through photos or videos;

Keep valuables in a safe place when not in use, such as a safety deposit box or in a spot no one would suspect.

OFF-ROAD SAFETY TIPS

The Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is committed to increasing awareness around Off-Road Vehicle (ORV) safety.

Lack of helmet use, alcohol and/or drug consumption, and failure to maintain control of the vehicle remain the leading factors in ORV collisions. With the help of our communities, the OPP hopes to spread the word about ORV safety. Here are some critical safety guidelines and best preparation for enjoyable riding:

Driving an ORV while impaired by alcohol or drugs is as unlawful as driving any other vehicle and carries the same impaired driving penalties that apply to driving a motor vehicle;

Always wear a properly fitted helmet with a secure chin strap. ORV drivers and passengers who do not wear their helmets are at a much higher risk of serious injury or death if they crash, lose control, or their vehicle tips over;

Always carry your registration and proof of insurance;

Ensure proper display of licence plate according to the ORVA;

Have a valid trail pass where applicable;

Exercise caution when riding on permitted roadways, adjusting to the difference between dirt and pavement;

Drive cautiously and familiarize yourself with the required speeds for ORVs.

